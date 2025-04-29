Industry Roundup: Fayat Group Announces $14M Expansion in South Carolina

BOMAG

Fayat Group, parent company to BOMAG and Dynapac, will invest $14 million to expand its Road Equipment Division operations in Fairfield County, South Carolina. 

The expansion will create 75 jobs to staff a new 100,000-square-foot parts distribution facility for customers throughout North America, the company says.

In addition to the parts warehouse, Fayat Group will increase its localization of equipment production to an existing facility in the area.

The expansion is scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Fayat moved its BOMAG North American headquarters to Fairfield County just over 10 years ago to leverage several strategic benefits – being close to port of entry, proximity to an air hub for spare parts distribution and offering the opportunity for year-round sales and service training – for the purpose of being closer to and better serving our customers,” said Fayat Road Equipment Division General Manager Rob Mueckler. “The fact that Fayat is once again investing in Fairfield County by nearly doubling its footprint is testament to the successful implementation of this decision and the talent and dedication of the workforce.”

Martin Equipment Picks Up Cemen Tech

John Deere dealer Martin Equipment recently became the exclusive dealer for Cemen Tech’s concrete production solutions across eastern Iowa and central Illinois. Martin Equipment will provide regional contractors with field service, preventative maintenance and parts inventory.

Martin EquipmentMartin Equipment

“Martin Equipment’s commitment to customer service aligns with Cemen Tech’s focus on productivity and efficiency,” says Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech. “With this partnership, we’re expanding access to volumetric technology that keeps projects on track and reduces waste, helping contractors maximize uptime.”

Takeuchi Signs New Midwest Dealer

Takeuchi General EquipmentTakeuchi

General Equipment & Supplies has become Takeuchi’s newest dealer and will carry its compact excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders at its locations in Shakopee and Duluth, Minnesota.

Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, General Equipment & Supplies has 10 U.S. location in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, as well as 3 locations in Canada. The dealership also carries equipment from Komatsu, Hitachi, JCB and Dynapac.

502 Equipment Appoints New Executives

Vacuum truck and street sweeper distributor 502 Equipment has announced the recent appointment of Matt Magers as vice president of sales and Erin Menard Spalding as brand director.

Magers and Spalding will be key drivers of sales performance and strengthening the company’s brand presence.

Magers brings over a decade of experience in industrial equipment sales and leadership, and Spalding brings 14 years of experience from a national advertising agency, Doe-Anderson.

502 Equipment is the exclusive GapVax dealer to Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.

