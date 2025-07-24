Takeuchi has expanded its lineup of compact track loaders with the all-new TL11R3, marking its first model with electric-over-hydraulic controls, plus an updated cab, redesigned undercarriage and more standard tech.

The 11,650-pound, 107.3-horsepower TL11R3 fills a gap between Takeuchi’s 74.3-horsepower TL10V2 and 111.3-horsepower TL12R2. Its radial-lift boom design delivers 7,958 pounds of bucket breakout force and 7,126 pounds of lift arm breakout force, making it “a superior dirt working machine,” said Takeuchi product manager Dylan Freeman.

The first of Takeuchi’s 3 Series machines was unveiled at a recent media event in Pendergrass, Georgia. To get an up-close look at the TL11R3, check out our video at the end of this article.

While Takeuchi loaders have traditionally come equipped with pilot controls, the TL11R3 is its first model to feature electric-over-hydraulic (EH) controls. The EH controls enable a new range of features, increased loader arm sensitivity and smooth, responsive control.

“We’ve worked on these until I felt like we have it dialed in to what a pilot control machine feels like,” explained Takeuchi national product manager Lee Padgett. “As you look toward the future for attachment compatibility and integrating attachments with the machine, you need to have an EH option – and that’s what this brings to the market.”

Along with the updated controls, Takeuchi redesigned the operator’s station to make it more comfortable and customizable. The 8-inch touchscreen display integrates Bluetooth, climate controls and a standard rearview camera within the screen. It also features a keyless start with password protection, a six-way adjustable suspension seat and adjustable joystick controls.

A quick start function menu shows operators which options are preset from the last use and can be updated to fit the current day's work.

Customizable settings and integrated technology include:

Pattern change: Electronically switches the CTL between ISO or H pattern controls.

Electronically switches the CTL between ISO or H pattern controls. Boom, bucket and travel sensitivity adjustment: Select between low, medium or high responsiveness. Freeman recommends users accustomed to pilot control machines switch the setting to high.

Select between low, medium or high responsiveness. Freeman recommends users accustomed to pilot control machines switch the setting to high. Self-level up and down: All Takeuchi CTLs come with automatic self-leveling up. When equipped with an optional angle sensor, the bucket will now also remain level when lowering. Users can turn the function on, for up movements only or off.

All Takeuchi CTLs come with automatic self-leveling up. When equipped with an optional angle sensor, the bucket will now also remain level when lowering. Users can turn the function on, for up movements only or off. Automatic shift: Automatically downshifts the machine when turning or traveling uphill for improved performance and maneuverability.

Automatically downshifts the machine when turning or traveling uphill for improved performance and maneuverability. Speed-sensitive ride control : Dampens bounce during travel for improved load retention and comfort, even at higher speeds or on uneven ground.

: Dampens bounce during travel for improved load retention and comfort, even at higher speeds or on uneven ground. Active power control: Automatically manages engine rpms during heavy lifting applications.

Automatically manages engine rpms during heavy lifting applications. Cold rpm startup: Gradually raises the rpms to protect the engine when starting it in cold environments.

Gradually raises the rpms to protect the engine when starting it in cold environments. Engine auto-stop: Turns the machine off after 15 minutes to conserve fuel and DEF.

Turns the machine off after 15 minutes to conserve fuel and DEF. Auto camera: The camera will automatically appear on the screen when the CTL is in reverse, or it can be turned on full-time.

The camera will automatically appear on the screen when the CTL is in reverse, or it can be turned on full-time. Arm height limit: Set the height at which you would like the loader arms to stop if working under obstacles or indoors.

Set the height at which you would like the loader arms to stop if working under obstacles or indoors. Return to position: Program the angle of the bucket and the height of the arms to return to the preset position after a raise and dump movement.

Program the angle of the bucket and the height of the arms to return to the preset position after a raise and dump movement. Slip detection: Enhances traction in slippery conditions.

Enhances traction in slippery conditions. Creep mode: Designed for applications requiring a consistent speed, such as trenching.

The cab also features a rollup door for easy entry and egress, as well as an escape window in the rear in the event of an emergency.

Three configurations are available: canopy, cab version with 23.1 gallons per minute of standard flow hydraulics or a cab version with 40.5 gallons per minute of high-flow hydraulics.

High-flow machines come with additional standard features, including a 14-pin connector, a universal quick coupler, Level II FOPS protection, a polycarbonate door and a 270-degree camera. A safety lever must be pushed in to activate high flow and lock the quick coupler.

Adjustable loader arm stops allow the loader to dig below grade.

The TL11R3 features an all-steel construction and undercarriage components for durability. With the new model, Takeuchi has enhanced its undercarriage design, moving from a single-flange front idler to a dual-flange front idler.

“This has made a tremendous change in the vibrations felt in the cab, noise reduction, and with it distributing more weight across the track, you’re going to see better track life,” said Freeman. Additionally, triple flanger rollers on the bottom are designed to reduce detracking events, and scalloped edging allows for easier cleanout.

The heavy-duty, lockable rear door and tilt-up cab provide easy access to the engine and routine inspection points. Steel lines and double-wrapped rubber hoses prevent damage and leaks.

The new brow with LED headlights is bolted on instead of welded, allowing it to be easily swapped if damaged or to enhance value before resale.

Takeuchi Fleet Management comes standard for five years, giving owners and fleet managers the ability to view remote diagnostics, track utilization and proactively plan maintenance. TFM also gives owners the ability to geofence their machines.

The TL11R3 is the sixth model in Takeuchi’s compact track loader line. Other models include the TL6R, TL8R2, TL10V2, TL12R2 and TL12V2.

Takeuchi TL11R3 Specs