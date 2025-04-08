Industry Roundup: Kioti Names New North American Sales Executives

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 8, 2025
don lowe headshot
Lowe will oversee Kioti’s market expansion with a focus on growth and improving customer engagement.
Kioti

Kioti has named Don Lowe vice president of North American sales and promoted Tim Phillips to vice president of sales operations.

Lowe will oversee Kioti’s market expansion with a focus on growth and improving customer engagement. Lowe worked at Kubota Tractor Corporation for over 20 years, where his positions included executive director of sales, senior director of dealer development and sales operations,  and central division manager.

tim phillips headshotTim PhillipsKioti

Phillips joined Kioti in 2003 and has served as territory manager, eastern regional manager and national sales manager. Phillips led the launch of Kioti’s zero-turn mower lineup and its entry into the compact construction equipment market.

Takeuchi Appoints New East Coast Dealer

Takeuchi has announced that 10-store construction equipment dealer McClung-Logan Equipment Company will now rent, sell and service Takeuchi track loaders, wheel loaders and compact excavators at its Baltimore, Maryland,  and Bridgeville, Delaware, stores. This brings the total number of the dealership’s stores carrying the Takeuchi brand to nine.

McClung-Logan Equipment also carries equipment from Volvo CE, Mecalac, Avant, K-Tec, Gradall and Dynapac.

Talbert Manufacturing Announces 2024 Dealer Award Winners

talbert top 10 dealers logoTalbert Manufacturing

New Jersey trailer dealer Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel has been named Talbert Manufacturing’s 2024 top dealer for the 17th year in a row. Headquartered in Voorhees, Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel was also named the 2024 dealer with the most parts sales.

Other dealers filling out the top 10 dealers of 2024 include:

  • Blackburn Truck Equipment – Lilburn, Georgia
  • Columbus Equipment Company – 10 locations across Ohio.
  • Coogle Truck & Trailer Sales – Otterbein, Indiana.
  • Freightliner of Grand Rapids – two locations in Michigan.
  • Leslie Equipment Company – eight locations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
  • Lucky’s Trailer Sales – nine locations in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.
  • Royal Truck & Utility Trailer – seven locations covering Michigan.
  • TNT Sales — Reno’s Trailer Sales & Rental – six locations in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Alabama, Alaska and Kentucky.
  • West Side Tractor Sales – 11 locations across northern Illinois, southern Michigan and Indiana.

Talbert Manufacturing has over 80 dealerships in North America.

Linder Industrial Machinery Names New CEO

travis mullins headshotTravis MullinsLinder Industrial Machinery

Heavy equipment dealer Linder Industrial Machinery has named Travis Mullins as its new president and CEO effective April 1.

He replaces John Coughlin, who served in the position since 2010 after joining the company in 2003 as vice president of product support. Mullins was Linder’s vice president of operations and has been at Linder for almost 10 years.

The current executive vice president of construction sales, Richard Fikis, has been promoted to chief operating offier.

Linder carries the BOMAG, Topcon, Komatsu and Kubota equipment lines at its 24 Southeastern U.S. locations and is the largest Komatsu dealer in the country.

