FAE’s Largest Remote-Controlled Tracked Carrier Yet, the RCU120

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 29, 2024
FAE RCU120 Remote-Controlled Tracked Carrier
FAE

FAE has unleashed its largest remote-controlled tracked carrier yet, the 120-horsepower RCU120.

Capable of working on steep slopes up to 55 degrees, the RCU120 can mulch branches, wood pieces, grass and small shrubs. It can also cut stumps and trim light vegetation when equipped with a stump cutter or flail mower. The new model joins the RCU55 and RCU75 in FAE’s remote-controlled tracked carrier lineup.

The RCU120 is outfitted with a Kohler KDI 3404 turbocharged and after-cooled engine, and it features a dual hydrostatic transmission to maintain power to the tracks and the attachment.

[Watch: Mighty Mulching: A Deep Dive into FAE's Forestry Mulcher Attachments]

The heavy-duty undercarriage has self-tensioning and extendable tracks to provide traction in sensitive ground conditions and hard-to-reach areas with steeply sloping terrain. Rubber tracks with 3.3-inch spacing and 12.6-inch width come standard, or steel tracks are an available option.

The carrier can be equipped with forestry mulchers, stump cutters, stone crushers and road millers from FAE or third-party attachment manufacturers.

A wireless remote with a large 4.3-inch display and a comfortable shoulder strap controls all vehicle and attachment functions. A 2.4 GHz transmission frequency ensures reliable communication.

The RCU120 is FAE’s first compact remote-controlled tracked carrier to be outfitted with a Sonic technology-integrated forestry mulcher. According to the manufacturer, this allows for better management of equipment performance and a productivity increase of up to 30%.

Anti-clogging fins and a proportional and reversible fan keep the radiator clean to maintain proper machine performance.

When paired with the FAE App, owners can access diagnostic notifications, view scheduled maintenance indicators and monitor the main operating parameters in real time via their smartphone.

An optional rear winch is also available.

