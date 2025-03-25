CyberX Remote-Control, Electric Mini Track Loader Comes to U.S. (Video)

Cyberx mini track loader with bucket
The CyberX is Kovaco's next-generation electric, remote-control compact utility loader.
Kovaco

The company that claimed the world’s first commercially available full-size electric skid steer has rolled out a new electric, remote-control mini track loader.

Called CyberX, the new compact utility loader was recently launched for the U.S. and Canada by Kovaco Industries, based in the Czech Republic, with U.S. headquarters in Miami. The company introduced previous electric skid steers under the name Firstgreen, which continues to produce electric skid steers and track loaders. Firstgreen claimed the “world’s first cabinless remotely operated electric skid steer” in 2024. 

Kovaco says the CyberX has the highest rated operating capacity, at 992 pounds, and longest battery runtime in its class. It has an operating weight of 2,755 pounds and can fit in the bed of a pickup truck.

(To watch the CyberX in action, check out Kovaco's video at the end of this article.)

Cyberx mini track loader carrying pallet of bricksKovacoRuntime is 15 to 16 hours for light material-handling tasks and drops to seven to eight hours for heavier attachments like sweepers and trenchers, the company says. With the 6.6-kilowatt on-board charger, the 32.5 kWh battery can be recharged in less than four hours from 15% to 100%.

The remote control has a range of about 330 feet. It is designed for operator safety, especially in dangerous environments and for indoor spaces, urban sites and sensitive ecological areas. It can maneuver in tight space and produces no fumes and little noise. The company says its uses include construction, demolition, mining, agriculture, landscaping and emergency-response operations.

CyberX mini track loader with hydraulic hammer attachment indoor demolitionKovacoFeatures on the new CyberX include:

  • Rated IP65 for weatherproofing for operating in rain and snow.
  • Separate hydraulic pump for loader functions and power attachments.
  • Attachment leveling and lift-arm float functions.
  • Power-operated quick coupler.
  • Mobile IoT (Internet of Things) gateway for fleet management, diagnostics and over-the-air updates.
  • Tracked undercarriage designed to handle soft surfaces and a low center of gravity for stability on rough or sloped terrain.
  • Working temperature range of -4°F to 113°F. (Below 32°F, battery capacity may be temporarily reduced, the company says.)
  • Maximum speed of 3.4 mph under full load, with a climb capacity of up to 18%.

More than 15 attachments are available for the CyberX including buckets, hydraulic hammer, auger, ripper tooth, tree cutter. It can also be equipped with a heavy-duty demolition kit designed to protect the tracks and machine from damage.


Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 2,755 lbs.
  • Rated operating capacity: 992 lbs.
  • Hydraulic oil flow: 5.3 gpm
  • Nominal pressure: 1,813 psi
  • Hinge pin height: 86”
  • Dump height: 68”
  • Reach at max height: 19”
  • Ground clearance: 4”
  • Max speed: 3.4 mph
  • Dimension LxWxH: 104” (w/standard bucket) x 35.4” x 49.6” 
