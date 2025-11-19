New Holland pulled the wraps off a hybrid telehandler prototype at the recent Agritechnica trade show in Hanover, Germany, touting the same lift capacity and reach as its diesel-powered equivalent without the runtime limitations of battery-only machines.

The company says the telehandler’s industry-first combination of electric and methane gas power allows it to deliver a strong 9,259-pound lift capacity and maximum lift height of 29.5 feet.

It uses an electric drivetrain connected to a supplementary battery-electric power system. It can operate fully electrically for up to four hours on medium-heavy tasks and up to six hours on light-duty cycles.

For heavy-duty work, a 4-cylinder FPT F28 methane gas engine provides supplementary power and simultaneously recharges the battery. A fast-charging system is also available. The 100-horsepower 2.8-liter engine runs at a set speed to reduce fuel consumption while maintaining performance. It also helps to extend service intervals and maximize efficiency. The modular layout allows the engine to fit in New Holland’s existing telehandler chassis.

The telehandler delivers 154 horsepower of tractive power and 112 horsepower at the hydraulic pump. A 70kWh battery provides electrical power in both hybrid – when the engine speed is maintained at its most efficient working point – and full electric modes.

The electric-methane configuration makes all-day independent operation possible without refueling or recharging. Designed for agricultural applications, the telehandler can use electricity generated on-farm via solar or anaerobic digestion plants for fully renewable recharging or refueling.

The electric powertrain improves productivity: traction control operates independently from attachment control, shuttling response is adjustable and there are fewer moving parts. Operators working around livestock or other sensitive environments will also benefit from reduced vibration, minimal noise and zero emissions.

Currently in a testing phase, New Holland says initial results have shown up to 70% saving in energy usage compared to diesel alternatives, and 30% better performance, efficiency and autonomy than a comparable diesel-powered vehicle during typical material handling operations. No production date was provided.