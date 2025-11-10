Vermeer Debuts Two New Mini Loader Attachments for Microtrenching Jobs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 10, 2025
Vermeer Microtrenching Attachments Core Saw
Vermeer

Vermeer is rounding out its portfolio of products for microtrenching jobs with the debut of two new mini loader attachments: a core saw and a concrete mixer.

The new attachments pair on jobsites with the recently released MTR516 microtrencher attachment, compatible with its RTX550 and RTX750 ride-on tractors. The microtrencher delivers a narrow, shallow trench for installing fiber optic cables in residential and urban areas with less disruption to surrounding property and infrastructure. A larger microtrenching attachment is also in development, the company says.

"Microtrenching isn't just about cutting a trench. It's about managing the entire installation process efficiently," said Nick Olsen, product manager at Vermeer. "Contractors need equipment that works together to help keep crews productive, minimize surface disruption and deliver clean results. That's exactly what we're building with our expanded microtrenching lineup."

Core Saw Attachment

The core saw, compatible with Vermeer’s new ML130 and ML150 stand-on mini loaders, is used at the beginning of the microtrenching project to pothole and expose existing utilities. It can also be used to create clean edges in concrete and asphalt surfaces.

It offers single-man operation with simplified single-lever controls, as well as on-board water for dust suppression.

Its maneuverable design and clear sight lines to the cutting bit improve accuracy for increased safety around existing infrastructure. The core saw can accommodate 4- to 18-inch bits.

 Vermeer Core Saw Attachment Specs

  • Weight: 1,000 lb
  • Minimum bit size: 4 in
  • Maximum bit size: 18 in
  • Maximum flow: 20 gpm
  • Maximum pressure: 3100 psi

Vermeer Microtrenching Attachments Concrete MixerConcrete Mixer Attachment

For backfill operations, the new Vermeer concrete mixer attachment prepares mortar, grout or concrete for trench reinstatement. It is compatible with Vermeer’s  ML100, ML130, ML150, S925TX, CTX100 or CTX160 mini loaders.

The attachment features an adjustable trench filler that reduces the amount of slurry spilled outside the trench. A hydraulic gate helps control material flow.

Vermeer Concrete Reinstatement Attachment Specs

  • Weight: 680 lb
  • Capacity: 0.33 yd3
  • Maximum flow: 20 gpm
  • Maximum pressure: 3100 psi

"Mini loaders offer unique advantages in tight spaces where larger equipment can't operate effectively," said Cole Chestnut, product manager for compact equipment solutions. "The Vermeer core saw and concrete mixer attachments help contractors maintain productivity even in the most challenging urban jobsites where space is at a premium."

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Presented by Shell
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter

In addition, Vermeer also offers a range of vacuum excavators designed for general cleanup and dust and spoil management in urban environments.  

Related Stories
Ignite Soil Conditioner
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Intros Soil Conditioner for Compact Tractors
Lock And Lift Plow Kit Photo 1
Compact equipment attachments
Chalmers Innovations Intros Lock and Lift Snowplow Kit for UTVs
Muskox T Tach
Compact equipment attachments
Muskox T-Tach Attachment Gives Skid Steer, CTL Operators a Smoother Ride
25 02 21 Piab Action (1 Of 28)
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Launches Universal Snow Blade for UTVs and ATVs
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Case Cx2ev Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Case CE's Newest and Largest Electric Mini Excavator, the CX25EV
The battery-powered compact excavator delivers the same power as a comparable-sized 34-horsepower diesel machine, without the noise or emissions.
Cat 745 Cm20230828 C4ba9 Df6b7
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks and Sales Trends for 2024-2025
The ML130, seen here, offers more horsepower and truck-loading abilities for contractors taking on larger jobs.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Rolls Out 4 New ML Series Stand-on Mini Track Loaders
Cat Hcea Thumb 2
Vintage Equipment
Watch Antique Tractors from Holt, Best, Caterpillar at HCEA Show 2025
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All