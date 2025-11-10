Vermeer is rounding out its portfolio of products for microtrenching jobs with the debut of two new mini loader attachments: a core saw and a concrete mixer.

The new attachments pair on jobsites with the recently released MTR516 microtrencher attachment, compatible with its RTX550 and RTX750 ride-on tractors. The microtrencher delivers a narrow, shallow trench for installing fiber optic cables in residential and urban areas with less disruption to surrounding property and infrastructure. A larger microtrenching attachment is also in development, the company says.

"Microtrenching isn't just about cutting a trench. It's about managing the entire installation process efficiently," said Nick Olsen, product manager at Vermeer. "Contractors need equipment that works together to help keep crews productive, minimize surface disruption and deliver clean results. That's exactly what we're building with our expanded microtrenching lineup."

Core Saw Attachment

The core saw, compatible with Vermeer’s new ML130 and ML150 stand-on mini loaders, is used at the beginning of the microtrenching project to pothole and expose existing utilities. It can also be used to create clean edges in concrete and asphalt surfaces.

It offers single-man operation with simplified single-lever controls, as well as on-board water for dust suppression.

Its maneuverable design and clear sight lines to the cutting bit improve accuracy for increased safety around existing infrastructure. The core saw can accommodate 4- to 18-inch bits.

Vermeer Core Saw Attachment Specs

Weight: 1,000 lb

Minimum bit size: 4 in

Maximum bit size: 18 in

Maximum flow: 20 gpm

Maximum pressure: 3100 psi

For backfill operations, the new Vermeer concrete mixer attachment prepares mortar, grout or concrete for trench reinstatement. It is compatible with Vermeer’s ML100, ML130, ML150, S925TX, CTX100 or CTX160 mini loaders.

The attachment features an adjustable trench filler that reduces the amount of slurry spilled outside the trench. A hydraulic gate helps control material flow.

Vermeer Concrete Reinstatement Attachment Specs

Weight: 680 lb

Capacity: 0.33 yd 3

Maximum flow: 20 gpm

Maximum pressure: 3100 psi

"Mini loaders offer unique advantages in tight spaces where larger equipment can't operate effectively," said Cole Chestnut, product manager for compact equipment solutions. "The Vermeer core saw and concrete mixer attachments help contractors maintain productivity even in the most challenging urban jobsites where space is at a premium."

In addition, Vermeer also offers a range of vacuum excavators designed for general cleanup and dust and spoil management in urban environments.