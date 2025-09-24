Vermeer has developed an electric stand-on mini track loader that it is ready for field testing with partner contractors.

The S450TX is designed for tree care professionals and is also being developed by the company with the BC1000XL electric brush chipper and the SC30TX stand-on electric stump cutter.

All three battery-powered machines will be available to a select group of customers for field validation. Vermeer says it will gather feedback from the testers and ensure the equipment meets performance and reliability expectations. The information will help guide future tree care and landscaping product development and refinement, the company says.

Vermeer did not release any details about the concept electric equipment other than it is trying to produce machinery that is quiet, has zero emissions, has less maintenance requirements because of the simplified design and fewer moving parts, and will be prepared for future jobsite rules and expectations.

Vermeer "This lineup is a critical step in our electrification journey," says Josh Vrieze, senior product manager for Vermeer. "By working directly with tree care professionals in the field, we can better understand the real-world performance of these machines and refine them to meet the challenges of tomorrow's jobsites. This is about practical innovation, driven by the needs of our customers."

Vermeer believes the new electric lineup will increase productivity and improve operator conditions, as well as help contractors work more efficiently and in more places.

For example, with the quieter electric SC30TX stump cutter, work can occur longer on noise-sensitive jobsite. The zero emissions of the electric equipment could also help contractors win contracts on projects with strict environmental requirements.

Vermeer Though the company did not release specific details about the electric equipment, it does have combustion-engine versions of each model: