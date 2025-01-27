The new Toro eDingo TX 750 has choice of tracks: narrow at 31.5 inches and wide at 37.2 inches.

Toro has widened the scope of its electric stand-on mini skid steer lineup with the new Toro TX 750 eDingo, unveiled at the recent World of Concrete.

Not only does the TX 750 have 250 pounds more capacity than the company’s first eDingo, the wheeled TX 500, but it is the first eDingo to come with tracks.

“Interior construction contractors, especially demolition, they needed something to get over the rebar, getting over debris, and so having that track system to navigate those job spaces is really nice,” explained Kaitlyn Ingli, Toro product marketing manager. “Also the outdoor landscapers, municipalities, they need that for the turf and navigating terrain.”

The new compact utility loader comes in two models, narrow or wide. The narrow model is 31.5 inches wide and able to fit through standard doorways, with a focus on indoor or confined-space demolition, material handling or surface preparation. The wide model’s tracks extend out to 37.2 inches for less ground pressure and are geared toward outdoor projects, such as moving gravel, soil, rock or concrete.

Toro Toro sees the eDingo as an alternative to using hand tools like wheelbarrows, shovels and jackhammers, while also delivering lower emissions and noise than diesel or gas models.

Along with its increased capacity of 750 pounds, the new eDingo gets Toro’s latest battery technology, the HyperCell system, which delivers eight hours of runtime, depending on the task, the company says.

Charge time is 12 hours with the 240-volt standard battery. A 120-volt option is available but has about double the charge time. Owners will also have the option to upgrade to a vehicle-style charger.

To fit the narrow width of the eDingo, Toro offers a variety of 30-inch attachments, including a concrete breaker, grapple bucket, regular bucket, floor scraper and forks.

Runtime with the breaker is about six hours of continuous use and about eight hours for the standard bucket, according to Ingli. (A note on runtime: Electric equipment does not burn battery power when it is idle, so runtimes on a typical job can be longer.)

The TX 750 features a 6-foot 9-inch lift height for dumping into Dumpsters or other hauling equipment.

The new eDingo comes with the same T-handle controls as the TX 500, which are designed to be intuitive and easy to learn. It also has a fold-up platform for getting in and out of tight spaces and for easier trailering.

Orders are being taken now for the new eDingo, with delivery to dealerships scheduled for summer.

