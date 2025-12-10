Toro has refreshed its Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 compact utility loaders, keeping the easy-to-use walk-behind operation style, while updating the machines with a modern design.

Geared toward contractors and rental customers, the gasoline-fueled Dingo TX 450 and diesel TX 550 can take on digging, hauling and grading tasks in spaces that don’t allow for bulky machinery.

Toro says the rugged, reliable and straightforward design lets first-time users and experienced operators alike complete tasks quickly and efficiently.

“Engineered for ease, the Toro Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 are intuitive to handle,” says Kaitlyn Ingli, product marketing manager at Toro. “These machines are powerful tools, whether you're planting trees and shrubs, moving materials around or installing irrigation. The refreshed Dingos offer an uncomplicated solution for projects that might otherwise be too labor-intensive to tackle by hand.”

[Related Content: More Than a Motorized Wheelbarrow: Mini Loader Buyer's Guide 2025 ]

Toro Key features of the Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 include:

Compact and lightweight : Among the smallest and lightest walk-behind units in their class, the loaders are designed to operate on constricted jobsites that require more than just handheld tools. The compact size also makes them easy to transport.

: Among the smallest and lightest walk-behind units in their class, the loaders are designed to operate on constricted jobsites that require more than just handheld tools. The compact size also makes them easy to transport. Minimal turf disturbance : A light footprint keeps grass and delicate terrain intact during operation.

: A light footprint keeps grass and delicate terrain intact during operation. Durability: Toro backs the new models with more than 20 years of design expertise and a 1-year limited warranty.

Toro backs the new models with more than 20 years of design expertise and a 1-year limited warranty. Easy to use : The intuitive joystick lets operators control the raise, lower, curl and dump functions with one hand.

: The intuitive joystick lets operators control the raise, lower, curl and dump functions with one hand. Attachment versatility: Toro offers more than 35 attachments for a variety of tasks.

The updated Toro Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 will be available soon at rental stores nationwide and select Home Depot Rental locations. Customers can get a preview of the machines in booth 4626 at the ARA Show, March 2-4, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Toro Dingo TX 450 Compact Utility Loader Specs

Dump Angle: 38 degrees

Dump Height: 46.1 in.

Engine Horsepower: 25 hp @ 3,600 rpm

Fuel Tank: 6 gal.

Fuel Type: Gasoline

Ground Pressure: 5.1 psi

Ground Speed – Forward: Up to 4.5 mph

Ground Speed – Reverse: Up to 2.0 mph

Hinge Pin Height: 65.8 in.

Hydraulic Flow – Auxiliary: 11.4 gpm

Hydraulic Flow – Traction: 16.9 gpm

Hydraulic Pressure: 3,000 psi

Loader Arms: Radial

Max Operating Height : 90.1 in.

: 90.1 in. Rated Operating Capacity: 535 lbs

Reach - Fully Raised: 21.8 in.

Tip Capacity: 1,530 lbs

Track Width: 5.9 in.

Weight: 1,882 lbs

Toro Dingo TX 550 Narrow Track Compact Utility Loader Specs

Dump Angle: 38 degrees

Dump Height: 46.1 in.

Engine Horsepower: 24.8 hp @ 3,200 rpm

Fuel Tank: 6 gal.

Fuel Type: Diesel

Ground Pressure: 5.2 psi

Ground Speed – Forward: Up to 4.5 mph

Ground Speed – Reverse: Up to 2.0 mph

Hinge Pin Height: 65.8 in.

Hydraulic Flow – Auxiliary: 13.8 gpm

Hydraulic Flow – Traction: 16.9 gpm

Hydraulic Pressure: 3,000 psi

Loader Arms: Radial

Max Operating Height: 90.1 in.

Rated Operating Capacity: 553 lbs

Reach - Fully Raised: 21.8 in.

Tip Capacity: 1,580 lbs

Track Width: 5.9 in.

Weight: 1,904 lbs

Toro Dingo TX 550 Wide Track Compact Utility Loader Specs