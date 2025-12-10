Toro Launches Redesigned Dingo TX450, TX550 Compact Utility Loaders

The only walk-behind mini track loaders in their class, the models get modern styling yet keep the intuitive operation and performance specs.

Sw25 6104 L 22371 Dingo Tx450 056
Toro

Toro has refreshed its Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 compact utility loaders, keeping the easy-to-use walk-behind operation style, while updating the machines with a modern design.  

Geared toward contractors and rental customers, the gasoline-fueled Dingo TX 450 and diesel TX 550 can take on digging, hauling and grading tasks in spaces that don’t allow for bulky machinery.

Toro says the rugged, reliable and straightforward design lets first-time users and experienced operators alike complete tasks quickly and efficiently.

“Engineered for ease, the Toro Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 are intuitive to handle,” says Kaitlyn Ingli, product marketing manager at Toro. “These machines are powerful tools, whether you're planting trees and shrubs, moving materials around or installing irrigation. The refreshed Dingos offer an uncomplicated solution for projects that might otherwise be too labor-intensive to tackle by hand.”

Sw24 5739s Dingo22371 Dingo Tx450 RToroKey features of the Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 include:

  • Compact and lightweight: Among the smallest and lightest walk-behind units in their class, the loaders are designed to operate on constricted jobsites that require more than just handheld tools. The compact size also makes them easy to transport.
  • Minimal turf disturbance: A light footprint keeps grass and delicate terrain intact during operation.
  • Durability: Toro backs the new models with more than 20 years of design expertise and a 1-year limited warranty.  
  • Easy to use: The intuitive joystick lets operators control the raise, lower, curl and dump functions with one hand.
  • Attachment versatility: Toro offers more than 35 attachments for a variety of tasks.

The updated Toro Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 will be available soon at rental stores nationwide and select Home Depot Rental locations. Customers can get a preview of the machines in booth 4626 at the ARA Show, March 2-4, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

 

 

Toro Dingo TX 450 Compact Utility Loader Specs

  • Dump Angle: 38 degrees
  • Dump Height: 46.1 in.
  • Engine Horsepower: 25 hp @ 3,600 rpm
  • Fuel Tank: 6 gal.
  • Fuel Type: Gasoline
  • Ground Pressure: 5.1 psi
  • Ground Speed – Forward: Up to 4.5 mph
  • Ground Speed – Reverse: Up to 2.0 mph
  • Hinge Pin Height: 65.8 in.
  • Hydraulic Flow – Auxiliary: 11.4 gpm
  • Hydraulic Flow – Traction: 16.9 gpm
  • Hydraulic Pressure: 3,000 psi
  • Loader Arms: Radial
  • Max Operating Height : 90.1 in.
  • Rated Operating Capacity: 535 lbs
  • Reach - Fully Raised: 21.8 in.
  • Tip Capacity: 1,530 lbs
  • Track Width: 5.9 in.
  • Weight: 1,882 lbs

Toro Dingo TX 550 Narrow Track Compact Utility Loader Specs

  • Dump Angle: 38 degrees
  • Dump Height: 46.1 in.
  • Engine Horsepower: 24.8 hp @ 3,200 rpm
  • Fuel Tank: 6 gal.
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Ground Pressure: 5.2 psi
  • Ground Speed – Forward: Up to 4.5 mph
  • Ground Speed – Reverse: Up to 2.0 mph
  • Hinge Pin Height: 65.8 in.
  • Hydraulic Flow – Auxiliary: 13.8 gpm
  • Hydraulic Flow – Traction: 16.9 gpm
  • Hydraulic Pressure: 3,000 psi
  • Loader Arms: Radial
  • Max Operating Height: 90.1 in.
  • Rated Operating Capacity: 553 lbs
  • Reach - Fully Raised: 21.8 in.
  • Tip Capacity: 1,580 lbs
  • Track Width: 5.9 in.
  • Weight: 1,904 lbs

Toro Dingo TX 550 Wide Track Compact Utility Loader Specs

  • Dump Angle: 38 deg
  • Dump Height: 46.1 in.
  • Engine Horsepower: 24.8 hp @ 3,200 rpm
  • Fuel Tank: 6 gal.
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Ground Pressure: 3.4 psi
  • Ground Speed – Forward: Up to 4.5 mph
  • Ground Speed – Reverse: Up to 2.0 mph
  • Hinge Pin Height: 65.8 in.
  • Hydraulic Flow – Auxiliary: 13.8 gpm
  • Hydraulic Flow – Traction: 16.9 gpm
  • Hydraulic Pressure: 3,000 psi
  • Loader Arms: Radial
  • Max Operating Height : 90.1 in.
  • Rated Operating Capacity: 553 lbs
  • Reach - Fully Raised: 21.8 in.
  • Tip Capacity: 1,530 lbs
  • Track Width: 9.5 in.
  • Weight: 2,013 lbs
