Creating a new class of tractors in the market, New Holland has introduced what it says is the industry’s first all-electric utility tractor with autonomous features – the T4 Electric.

New Holland unveiled the T4 Electric at Farm Progress but says the tractor is suitable for multiple municipality applications in addition to farm operations. The model joins New Holland’s growing lineup of alternative-energy powered equipment, including the T7 Methane Power LNG and the T6.180 Methane Power.

Under the hood, operators will find a lithium-ion battery pack paired with a fully electrified drivetrain. It offers a 110-kWh maximum energy storage capacity in a 400V nominal high-voltage circuit, providing 74 horsepower (55kW) rated power and 65 horsepower (48 kW) PTO power. The system delivers gradual power and continuous torque achieved at the lowest speeds, providing a completely new driving experience and seamless operation during the loader work cycle, New Holland says.

But what makes the T4 Electric an industry-first is its smart autonomous features and driver assistance modes – Follow Me Mode, the Invisible Bucket and 360 Degree Awareness. These features are complemented by other fully digital and connected functions like Over the Air Updates, Live View and Map Maker. The tractor uses cameras and sensors in the Smart Roof, while modes are activated via a touchscreen display in the cab. The result is improved performance and safety.

The T4 Electric Power has four-wheel drive, a 12x12 transmission, clutch-less electronic power shuttle reverser and all the regular power outputs of a traditional diesel utility tractor, including rear electro-hydraulic PTO, drawbar, multiple rear remotes, mid-mount valves and a 725LU mechanical self-leveling front loader with third function and 84-inch bucket included.

Because of its improved control, enhanced precision, and faster responsiveness, New Holland says the tractor offers faster cycle times and greater efficiency. Even inexperienced operators will be able to smoothly control implements without the need for precise gear selection and throttle control. Meanwhile, experienced operators will benefit from “infinite speed adjustments” just by controlling engine rpm.

“The T4 Electric Power’s quiet electric motor is definitely a big advantage and important tool in noise-sensitive areas,” Lena Bioni, product marketing manager for New Holland Agriculture North America, explains. “Outside, the tractor omits less noise and vibrations compared to diesel ones. Take for example, operating within equestrian barns or on college campuses running mowers and plowing snow alongside dorms.”

New Holland estimates the tractor can provide 4 hours of runtime with typical use or 8 working hours for low energy demand applications. The tractor can be recharged via regular grids, solar panels, biodigesters and wind power in both AC and DC. It takes one hour to reach 100% power when using commercially available fast charging systems, the company says.

Thanks to its Exportable Power feature, the tractor can also serve as a power source for other tools and devices. Standard 110V and 220V outlets are available on the machine.

Beyond the flashy features, the tractor also gets a new Clean Blue paint scheme to denote that an alternative fuel source powers it. An all-new hood design sports LED headlights and worklights.

“You’re looking at the style of sustainability. Along with the head-turning paint scheme, customers can expect the T4 Electric Power tractor to redefine operating comfort with in-cab ergonomics, a new digital instrument cluster and a color touchscreen additional display,” Bioni adds.

Select North American dealers will receive the tractor in early 2024.