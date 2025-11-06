The ML130, seen here, offers more horsepower and truck-loading abilities for contractors taking on larger jobs.

Vermeer has expanded its stand-on mini track loader lineup with the new ML series – ML80, ML100, ML130 and ML150 – built for a variety of jobsites.

The smallest in the range, the 25-horsepower ML80, is designed to replace manual labor in residential landscape, light tree work and rental applications. The 25-horsepower, turbocharged ML100 fits more intense landscape and urban tree care markets, with added torque to boost attachment power.

For contractors taking larger jobs, the 40-horsepower ML130 can handle the work of the two smaller ML loaders plus truck-loading applications. At the top of the range, the 40-horsepower, turbocharged ML150 can handle heavier operations like trenching, hauling, digging, grading.

Vermeer

Unveiling the compact loaders at Utility Expo 2025, a Vermeer representative stated the new ML series will replace the CTX50 and CTX100 mini track loaders. All four ML mini loaders are fitted with Rehlko diesel engines, replacing the Kohler engines in the CTX models.

The new lineup offers radial lift with the ML80 and ML100 for digging and loading, while the vertical-lift ML130 and ML150 are designed for loading and material handling at height.

Contractors will find an updated hydraulic system that maximizes power transfer and operates with many Vermeer-compatible attachments, the company says.

Maintenance has been simplified with a greaseless track system and easier engine access. Every ML series loader comes with a standard 1-year/1,000-hour warranty, a 3-year/2,000-hour engine warranty, and a 3-year/3,000-hour limited loader arm warranty.

The operator station gets added cushioning and supportive padding. An integrated operator-presence system halts the ground drive and hydraulics when the operator steps off the platform. The ML series comes standard with single pilot-operated joysticks and Vermeer Fleet standard telematics, which feeds directly to the VermeerOne digital platform for monitoring machine hour, location, fault codes and more.

Vermeer also teased its prototype ML180 at this year’s Utility Expo. The new loader, which isn’t production-ready, was displayed to gather customer feedback and, at 48 horsepower, would be Vermeer’s largest mini loader.

Vermeer ML80 Quick Specs

Engine: Rehlko 1403 KSD-NA

Gross horsepower: 24.7

Max torque: 66 pound-feet at 1,800 rpm

Hinge pin height: 84.5 inches

Weight (wide tracks): 3,160 pounds

Rated operating capacity: 780 pounds

Max travel speed: 4.2 miles per hour

Hydraulic high pump flow: 6.9 gallons per minute

Auxiliary high flow: 12.1 gallons per minute

Auxiliary low flow: 5.2 gallons per minute

Vermeer ML100 Quick Specs

Engine: Rehlko 1403 KSD-TC

Gross horsepower: 24.7

Max torque: 77 pound-feet at 1,500 rpm

Hinge pin height: 84.5 inches

Weight (wide tracks): 3,466 pounds

Rated operating capacity: 950 pounds

Max travel speed: 4.2 miles per hour

Hydraulic high pump flow: 6.9 gallons per minute

Auxiliary high flow: 12.1 gallons per minute

Auxiliary low flow: 5.2 gallons per minute

Vermeer ML130 Quick Specs

Engine: Rehlko 1903 KDI-TCR

Gross horsepower: 40 horsepower

Max torque: 125.4 pound-feet at 1,500 rpm

Hinge pin height: 88 inches

Weight: 3,700 pounds

Rated operating capacity: 1,270 pounds

Max travel speed: 4.4 miles per hour

Hydraulic high pump flow: 7.4 gallons per minute

Auxiliary high flow: 16.8 gallons per minute

Auxiliary low flow: 9.4 gallons per minute

Vermeer ML150 Quick Specs