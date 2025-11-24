Danuser Intros Mini MAC Bucket for Compact Utility Loaders

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 24, 2025
Danuser Product Image 2 0

Danuser has unveiled a smaller version of its MAC material handling bucket for compact utility loaders: the Mini MAC.

The attachment is designed to transport mix and dispense materials with stand-on mini loaders in tight spaces like backyards, basements, between buildings and on underground sites. It has a ¼-cubic-yard capacity and comes standard with a 24-inch multi-linked chute, a mini-skid-steer quick attach mount and two hoses with flush-faced couplers. Danuser notes that the Mini MAC is not compatible with Bobcat’s MT line of mini track loaders.

The Mini MAC can handle a range of materials, including concrete (up to 1-inch slump), sand, wildlife feed and agricultural grains. The hybrid steel-and-rubber auger ensures efficient mixing while minimizing material seepage, the company says. Rubber sealing on the manual discharge gate keeps materials contained throughout operation. 

The integrated safety grate features built-in bag busters for easy loading of materials.

Danuser Mini MAC Material Handling Bucket Specs

  • Hydraulic Requirements: Up to 24 gpm; up to 3,500 psi
  • Dispense Rate: 14 seconds at 24 gpm
  • Height: 30” (grate lowered)/48.5” (grate open)
  • Width: 24.5”
  • Length: 54”
  • Weight: 370 lb.
  • Auger Diameter: 6.12”
  • Auger Length: 27.5”
Related Stories
Vermeer Microtrenching Attachments Core Saw
Compact equipment attachments
Vermeer Debuts Two New Mini Loader Attachments for Microtrenching Jobs
Ignite Soil Conditioner
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Intros Soil Conditioner for Compact Tractors
Lock And Lift Plow Kit Photo 1
Compact equipment attachments
Chalmers Innovations Intros Lock and Lift Snowplow Kit for UTVs
Muskox T Tach
Compact equipment attachments
Muskox T-Tach Attachment Gives Skid Steer, CTL Operators a Smoother Ride
Top Stories
Kenny Walker's 1930 Caterpillar Thirty has been well-maintained over its 95 years, spending most of its time on a family farm in California.
Vintage Equipment
Rare Survivor! – 1930 Cat Thirty with All-Original Parts Still Going Strong
“Everything on that tractor is original. It is the most original Thirty I've ever seen.”
The Toyota Tacoma H2 Overlander Concept runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.
Hydrogen fuel cell
Toyota Unveils Hydrogen-Powered 4WD Tacoma Pickup Truck
Bobcat E20 E17 Thumb 2
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Bobcat's New E17, E20 Mini Excavators with Zero Tail Swing
Toro has spent the past 30 years revolutionizing the U.S. compact utility loader market, which has grown rapidly with many more players.
Compact Utility Loaders
More Than a Motorized Wheelbarrow: Mini Loader Buyer's Guide 2025
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
Pickups
Monster Power! – Ford Boosts Horsepower to 900-Plus on F-150 Raptor R
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All