Danuser has unveiled a smaller version of its MAC material handling bucket for compact utility loaders: the Mini MAC.

The attachment is designed to transport mix and dispense materials with stand-on mini loaders in tight spaces like backyards, basements, between buildings and on underground sites. It has a ¼-cubic-yard capacity and comes standard with a 24-inch multi-linked chute, a mini-skid-steer quick attach mount and two hoses with flush-faced couplers. Danuser notes that the Mini MAC is not compatible with Bobcat’s MT line of mini track loaders.

The Mini MAC can handle a range of materials, including concrete (up to 1-inch slump), sand, wildlife feed and agricultural grains. The hybrid steel-and-rubber auger ensures efficient mixing while minimizing material seepage, the company says. Rubber sealing on the manual discharge gate keeps materials contained throughout operation.

The integrated safety grate features built-in bag busters for easy loading of materials.

Danuser Mini MAC Material Handling Bucket Specs