New Holland's new C314 mini track loader can run 29 different attachments.

New Holland has designed its C314 mini track loader to be a jack-of-all-trades machine for general contractors and landscapers who are ready to ditch the shovel and wheelbarrow.

The stand-on radial-lift loader is now available for sale at dealers in North America.

The C314 is compatible with 29 New Holland attachments, including augers, trenchers, grapple buckets, rakes, thanks to its auxiliary hydraulic flow rate of 15 gallons per minute. It also has a common industry interface and 14-pin electric multifunction control to link with new and older attachments.

It can dig, drill, load and dump and is only 35 inches wide for fitting in narrow spaces. Wider tracks of 40.4 inches are also available.

It has a bucket dump height of 61 inches. It runs on a 24.8-gross-horsepower Kubota engine and has a rated operating capacity of about 1,000 pounds at 35% of tipping load. The engine does not require diesel exhaust fluid or diesel particulate filter to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards.

New Holland “Its utility spans a wide spectrum of jobs, from intricately paving patios and walkways to managing vegetation debris, as well as tackling light-duty construction projects like erecting foundations and decks,” according to the company.

Other tasks include laying footings for modest structures, fence line work and irrigation or drainage projects.

New Holland New Holland says it made the loader more comfortable, easier to control and stable for operators by positioning them forward and closer to the center. Controls are designed for ergonomics and ease of use, the company says. They include hydraulic pilot joysticks, loader and ground drive control lockout, and a cushioned platform, hand throttle and grab handles.

Other standard equipment includes engine tip-over shutoff, dual hydrostatic drive motors, SAHR parking brake, five-roller undercarriage, loader arm float, lockable hood compartment, cupholder, cellphone pocket, horn and five-year data subscription to Case SiteWatch Telematics.

Loader dirt bucket options are also available in 36 or 42 inches, with optional bolt-on cutting edge or bolt-on teeth.

Quick Specs:

Operating weight: 3,536 lb.

Engine: Kubota, 24.8 gross hp

ROC: 992 lb. @ 35% tip load

Max speed: 4.7 mph

Standard hydraulic flow: 13.2 gpm

Max dump reach: 20.1”

Bucket dump height: 61”

Width: 35” or 40.4”

Length w/out bucket: 85.6”

Height: 56.5”

Ground clearance: 8.7”