Denago Powersports is breaking into the value-priced UTV segment with its all-new RanchHawk 650FI, packed with standard features and starting at $9,999.

The three-seater UTV is equipped with standard high- and low-range gearing, switchable four-wheel drive, electric power steering (EPS) and a locking differential. A winch, trailer hitch and tilting cargo bed add to its capabilities.

“The RanchHawk continues Denago’s legacy of providing the best value in powersports, offering standard features that competitors charge extra for, like windshields, bumpers, doors, cargo rails, mirrors, a pre-wired towing kit and winch,” the company said.

The RanchHawk 4x4 is powered by a fuel-injected 623cc overhead-cam engine, with power transmitted via an automatic CVT transmission and a "maintenance-free" shaft drive. Adjustable remote-reservoir shocks with dual A-arm front suspension and 13 inches of ground clearance provide a smooth ride over all kinds of terrain, the company says. It has a 700-pound load capacity and a 1,550-pound tow limit.

A 10-inch TFT infotainment screen, which doubles as a back-up camera, is on the center console and links wirelessly to a standard audio system via Bluetooth to deliver radio, GPS mapping and YouTube streaming. In addition, a color TFT instrumentation panel is located behind a tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

Denago Powersports

Additional standard features include:

4-wheel disc brakes

Front bash bar

Aluminum wheels

LED high/low beams, plus overhead light bar

Adjustable pivoting windshield

Passenger grab bar

Glovebox and storage compartment

The RanchHawk will be available in six color options: red, blue, black, tan, silver and camouflage. Production starts in the first quarter of 2026.

Denago Powersports RanchHawk 650FI Specifications