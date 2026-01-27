Massimo Group has teased plans to introduce an all-new UTV with a fully enclosed factory cab and integrated heat and air conditioning, dubbed the Sentinel 1500.

Still under development, the Sentinel 1500 is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026 in a four-door crew configuration with seating for up to six passengers. Additional Sentinel 1500 variants are expected to follow later in the year as part of a phased rollout.

A dimly lit photo shared by Massimo Group shows a truck-like vehicle with black exterior styling, a light bar on the roof and “Massimo” illuminated on the grill, alongside modern headlights.

The all-season vehicle is designed to support year-round operation across a wide range of climates while delivering performance, comfort and reliability for work and recreational applications.

The Massimo-developed HVAC system will be paired with Massimo's upcoming four-cylinder, 1,499cc engine platform, which is being designed to deliver the power and torque necessary to support both vehicle performance and the demands of a high-capacity climate-control system, the company says.

Limited additional specs, features or availability information was shared. More details will be announced closer to the planned introduction of the Sentinel 1500, according to the company.

Massimo Group implemented a series of investments in 2025, from expanding production capabilities to diversifying suppliers, to support the new product line and its 2026 product strategy.

"As we look ahead to 2026, our product roadmap reflects the progress we have made strengthening our development and manufacturing foundation," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "We believe that the Sentinel 1500 represents a step forward in higher-value, engineering-driven product development, and as we continue to invest in advanced platforms, we are creating a pathway that may support greater manufacturing localization over time, including potential U.S.-based production, as market conditions allow."

Massimo is also set to debut its first electric UTV in 2026, offering a driving range of up to 43 miles, real-time 4WD capability and a top speed of 28 mph.