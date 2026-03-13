Building on the foundation of the D6 XE, Caterpillar is expanding its electric-drive medium dozer lineup with the new D8 XE, touting increased efficiency, productivity and serviceability over the standard D8.

The D8 XE is designed for road construction, site preparation, overburden removal, mining, quarrying, land reclamation and waste management applications. It debuted at ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas, where it was decked out in Caterpillar's Centennial Grey to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary.

Instead of a conventional torque converter, the D8 XE’s Cat C15 engine drives a fully-sealed, liquid-cooled electric generator mounted to the back of the dozer. The energy generated is transferred into the inverter, which conditions and manages that energy and sends it into the electric motor in the propulsion module, which is connected to the final drives.

Caterpillar Market Professional Sam Meeker says there are three key benefits to this design:

Up to 10% less fuel consumption, with the greatest savings realized in medium-load applications. More torque and constant power to the ground, allowing the dozer to move faster when pushing loads in second gear, resulting in up to 6% more material moved in a given timeframe than a standard D8. Fewer moving parts than a conventional transmission, resulting in lower maintenance and rebuild costs.

There are two cooling systems on the machine, one for the engine water, which runs at 180 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, and one that runs the power electronics, at 125 to 130 degrees. “That’s what gives us that cooling and control and that long life of those components to keep them in good shape,” Meeker adds.

Outside of the drive system, Caterpillar says it kept many of the same components as the standard D8 to ensure ease of parts stocking for dealers and customers.

Serviceability of the transmission components is also similar to that of a power-shift transmission for ease of maintenance. “When you want to go rebuild that transmission, pull your axle shafts out, unhook your electronics, and it slides out on rails, crane it off, rebuild it, put it back in, just like we do on a power shift today,” Meeker says.

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Equipment World

Cat is upgrading its Heavy Duty Track on the D8 XE with larger HD XL bushings and a standard HD Link in an effort to optimize all components for even wear.

A track wear monitor, which features a small sensor inside one of the links on each rail, alerts the customer and dealer when undercarriage service should be scheduled to help plan downtime.

Equipment World

A new heavy-duty weighted single-shank ripper design offers better penetration in hard rock.

“More weight back there is going to cut into that rock better. Counterweights are optional, and it does have that nice little integrated toe point in there for dragging things around on the jobsite or pulling that tractor out of a place you probably shouldn't have it,” says Meeker.

Auto Rip Technology offers two button control for the ripper. The bottom button lowers the ripper, shakes it forward, controls the torque of the engine, watches for track slip and adjusts accordingly. The top button picks up the ripper, shakes it out and gets it ready for the next pass.

“The two-button operation for the ripper does a really nice job of also teaching operators how they should be ripping, because it shows that,” Meeker notes.

Equipment World

The D8 XE also features Cat Assist with Attachment Ready Option (ARO) suite of features, including:

Stable Blade : Helps produce a smoother surface in manual operation

: Helps produce a smoother surface in manual operation Traction Control: Reduce track slip to minimize wear

Reduce track slip to minimize wear Blade Load Monitor : Uses GPS to provide real-time feedback on blade and machine load, ground conditions, and track slip

: Uses GPS to provide real-time feedback on blade and machine load, ground conditions, and track slip Slope Indicate: Informs operators about uphill/downhill grades to optimize slope work

Informs operators about uphill/downhill grades to optimize slope work Steer Assist: Automatically keeps dozing straight

Cat Grade with 3D Ready option will provide more flexibility for customers upgrading to Cat Grade with 3D. Cat Grade with 3D uses a GPS signal to adjust blade lift and tilt movements automatically. This helps operators get to design faster, save time, and reduce the cost of rework, labor and materials.

Equipment World Equipment World

The D8 XE adopts the common cab design seen across all Cat D5-D8 models, making it easier for operators to transition between different machine sizes.

Offering more space than the previous design, the new cab improves all-round visibility. It also features an adjustable air-suspension seat and a 10-inch touchscreen display, providing machine overviews, technology access, and situation-appropriate operator tips.

Technologies controlled via the touchscreen incorporate several features designed to minimize operator input, helping maintain productivity, even for less experienced operators.

Application profiles help operators quickly optimize the machine for the task at hand. Operators can choose from a default list or create a custom task. “It’s really neat that an operator can go in and just simply click that button and it’ll cycle through the applications to pick the right settings for the machine,” says Meeker. “We’re taking a lot of complexity away from the operator.”

Four cameras provide either a stitched or a quadrant view 360 degrees around the machine on a separate, optional display within the cab. The rear smart camera features Cat Detect, which detects people, machines or other objects within the dozer’s operating space, and Motion Inhibit, which stops the machine from reversing if an object is too close to the machine. All Cat medium dozers, including the D8 XE, now come with available 360 Vision with Detect.

Enhanced connectivity further enhances productivity and efficiency, the company says. Remote Troubleshoot allows a Cat dealer to diagnose problems without a call-out, while Remote Flash enables over-the-air (OTA) updates at a convenient time, without a software engineer in attendance.

Waste Handling Package

The D8 XE is also available in a waste handling arrangement, which includes the following additional features:

Guarding: Hydraulic and fuel tank guarding on the rear of the machine and extra guarding on the belly pan and engine, as well as thermal shielding on the engine.

Hydraulic and fuel tank guarding on the rear of the machine and extra guarding on the belly pan and engine, as well as thermal shielding on the engine. Undercarriage modifications: Guarded idlers, rollers and final drive.

Guarded idlers, rollers and final drive. Air handling: Additional cleaning and filtration for the engine and cabin air.

Additional cleaning and filtration for the engine and cabin air. Application-specific options: Available blade trash rack, striker bars, or quick-release floor plate.

Availability

The D8 XE will be available in North America, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand in the second half of 2026.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here .

Caterpillar D8 XE Electric Drive Dozer Specs