Kia confirmed plans to launch its first pickup truck in North America by 2030, the Tasman.

The truck’s U.S. debut has been in limbo, with North America notably absent from lists of launch markets provided by Kia in 2024. The company launched the truck in South Korea last year, with planned expansion into Australia, the Middle East and Africa.

At its recent 2026 CEO Investor Day, Kia said the midsized truck would make its U.S. debut by 2030, citing pickup trucks as a key growth pillar for the market. The company aims to achieve annual U.S. sales of 1.02 million trucks and a 6.2% market share by 2030. Kia also shared plans to further expand its pickup line by adding hybrid electric and extended-range electric vehicle variants in the future.

While Kia has not revealed specifics on the U.S. debut, several U.S. automotive dealers already have the 2026 model listed on placeholder pages on their websites.

Kia

Kia’s global website provides a few high-level details about the midsized truck, though its unclear if this is the exact model that will hit U.S. soil.

Kia sister company Hyundai also teased the development of a body-on-frame midsize SUV and pickup platform, dubbed the Boulder, at the 2026 New York International Auto Show, also scheduled for delivery by 2030. Design commonalities between the brands may be revealed in the coming months and years.

The Tasman is built to fit a “variety of lifestyles,” Kia says, serving as “a cargo truck, family vehicle and off-road companion.” Driving stability, ride comfort, off-road performance and payload capability were all prioritized in its design.

The midsized truck offers a 7,716-pound towing capacity, plus advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like Lane Keeping Assist 2 (LFA2) for safer and more efficient towing. At this capacity, the Tasman will be in direct competition with established players like the Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma.

Kia conducted approximately 18,000 total rounds of 1,777 different types of tests on the truck to ensure durability and performance in real-world conditions, including extreme temperatures, steep inclines, underwater maneuverability, high-speed stability and off-road capability.

The Tasman’s exterior styling features balanced proportions, three-dimensional surface treatments and bold lines, according to the manufacturer. Single-cab and double-cab configurations, as well as two trim levels, will be available:

X-Pro: Offers an off-road-specialized terrain mode, elevated ground clearance and suspension tuning for stable driving across diverse terrains.

Offers an off-road-specialized terrain mode, elevated ground clearance and suspension tuning for stable driving across diverse terrains. X-Line: Touts a more dynamic style with “an outdoor spirit.”

Preliminary photos also show a truck bed cap option.

Kia

Kia Kia calls the interior “spacious and practical,” offering a panoramic wide display and enough second-row space to provide a comfortable ride for all passengers. The folding console table and sliding reclining seats offer flexibility for daily use and weekend excursions.

Additional features include:

4WD Low Gear Mode: 4L mode maximizes driving power for a smooth ride on challenging terrains.

4L mode maximizes driving power for a smooth ride on challenging terrains. Off-Road Specialized Low-Speed Cruise Control: X-Trek enables low-speed cruising without the need to press the accelerator or brake pedals in off-road conditions.

X-Trek enables low-speed cruising without the need to press the accelerator or brake pedals in off-road conditions. Multi-Purpose Storage with a Foldable Table: A side storage box located on the right rear fender can convert to a small work table with the press of a button.