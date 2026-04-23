Large, heavier vehicles generally provide more protection than smaller, lighter ones, yet several of America’s top-selling pickup trucks didn’t make the cut in this year’s Top Safety Pick Awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Out of 63 winners, just two large pickup trucks qualified: the Tesla Cyber Truck and the Toyota Tundra Crew Cab.

SUVs of varying sizes took the bulk of the accolades, accounting for 35 of the 45 total Top Safety Pick+ winners and 12 of the 18 Top Safety Picks, with small- and economy-sized cars making up the rest.

Notably absent were small pickups, with no models making the list. The IIHS notes that for many models in these categories, backseat performance in the moderate overlap test “remains a challenge.”

Updated Awards Criteria

The IIHS upped its criteria this year, pushing automakers to improve their crash avoidance systems and protection for backseat passengers. The four-rating scale is: Good, Acceptable, Marginal and Poor.

2026 criteria for the Top Safety Pick include:

Good rating in the small overlap front test

Good rating in the moderate overlap front test

Good rating in the side test

Acceptable or good headlights (standard availability)

Acceptable or good pedestrian front crash prevention (standard availability)

The Top Safety Pick+ must meet all of the above criteria, plus the following:

Good pedestrian front crash prevention (standard availability)

Acceptable or good vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention 2.0 (standard availability)

To get a closer look at how the two winners performed, check out the videos and test ratings from IIHS below.

Top Safety Pick+: Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck, an all-electric pickup, was introduced in the 2024 model year. Beginning with 2025 models built after April 2025, changes were made to the front underbody structure and footwell to improve occupant safety in moderate overlap front crashes and passenger-side small overlap front crashes. Passenger-side small overlap frontal ratings are assigned by the Institute based on a test of a 2025 Cybertruck conducted by Tesla.

Crashworthiness

Small overlap front: Good

Moderate overlap front (Updated test): Good

Side (Updated test): Good

Crash avoidance & mitigation

Headlights: Good

Front crash prevention: vehicle-to-vehicle 2.0 (Standard system): Good

Front crash prevention: pedestrian (Standard system): Good

Seat belts & child restraints

Seat belt reminders: Marginal

LATCH ease of use: Acceptable

Top Safety Pick: Toyota Tundra Crew Cab

The Toyota Tundra Crew Cab was redesigned for the 2022 model year and the IIHS ratings apply to all 2022 – 2026 models. A 2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 CrewMax 4WD was used for the 2026 tests.

Crashworthiness

Small overlap front: Good

Moderate overlap front (Updated test): Good

Side (Updated test): Good

Crash avoidance & mitigation

Headlights: Good to Average (Varies by trim/option)

Front crash prevention: pedestrian (Standard system): Acceptable

Seat belts & child restraints