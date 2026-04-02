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Sage Oil Vac Debuts Open Lube Truck That Requires No CDL

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 2, 2026
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Sage Oil Vac

Sage Oil Vac’s new Non-CDL Open Lube Truck offers increased fluid capacity, a PTO-driven compressor and other custom features to help technicians deliver faster, more efficient heavy equipment service.

Designed on the Ford F-600 chassis, the upgraded lube service truck boasts 620 gallons of fresh fluid capacity — 220 gallons more than the standard Sage Oil Vac non-CDL open lube truck. This allows technicians to complete more services on the jobsite before returning to refill fluids or dispose of waste oil, Sage Oil Vac says, all while helping operations avoid the expense, insurance and licensing of a CDL-size vehicle.

The size of the F-600 platform also boosts jobsite maneuverability, allowing crews to take the truck to the equipment rather than bring the equipment to the truck.

Key features include:

Pump-free system: Technicians use vacuum pressure, rather than a mechanical pump, to quickly and cleanly transfer fluids — reducing maintenance, minimizing downtime and simplifying operation.  

PTO compressor: The truck’s PTO-driven compressor gives operators the flexibility to power the system in the way that best fits their operation.

Standard power washer: A built-in power washer helps technicians remove mud and debris from equipment before or after servicing. Buyers can also specify the washer be removed and replaced with an additional oil tank for more fluid capacity.

New radar tank sensors: Integrated radar sensors provide more accurate fluid level readings and make monitoring tank levels easier for operators, reducing the risk of over- or under-filling reservoirs.

Designed for heavy equipment service: The added fluid capacity helps technicians efficiently perform larger service intervals — such as 500- or 2,000-hour maintenance on construction equipment.

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