GMC’s new 2026 Canyon midsize pickup truck comes in four trims, a 310-horsepower TurboMax engine and a slew of standard comfort and safety features.

Pricing starts at $38,900 for the rear-wheel drive Elevation model.

Max towing is 7,700 pounds, and the engine, paired with eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers “best in class” 430 pound-feet of torque, according to GMC. Max payload is 1,640 pounds.

Here’s a look at the available trims, their features and starting MSRPs (excluding destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment).

Elevation

GMC Starts at $38,900 and is the only Canyon available as rear-wheel drive. It also comes in four-wheel drive.

Key standard features:

11.3-inch diagonal center touchscreen

11-inch diagonal digital Driver Information Center

18-inch Gloss Black finish aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires

HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch View

ProGrade Trailering System

Off-Road Performance Display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto compatibility

MultiStow Tailgate storage system is an option.

AT4

GMC Starts at $45,400 and includes all the key standard features mentioned above for the Elevation plus the following additions or substitutes:

2-inch factory-installed lift and ultra-wide track

Advanced Hill Descent Control

4WD with automatic locking rear differential

Two-Speed Autotrac transfer case and transfer case shield

Drive Mode Selector with Normal, Terrain, Tow/Haul and Off-Road modes

MultiStow Tailgate storage system

AT4 Premium Package with leather-appointed front seating is an option.

GMC is also offering the Nightfall Edition for the AT4, which includes the following:

Rocker protectors

20-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels with dark pockets

Accessory bed-mounted sports bar

Black AT4 accessory badges

Black GMC accessory emblems

AT4X

Starts at $57,200 and includes the AT4 features mentioned above plus the following additions or substitutes:

AT4X-exclusive Obsidian Rush interior with Ceramic White accents and leather-appointed front seating

Multimatic DSSV dampers and front and rear electronic locking differentials

Transfer case shield and rocker protectors

AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode with launch control

3-inch lift

Bose Premium Audio System

10 camera views including segment-first underbody cameras that include front- and rear-facing views underneath the vehicle

Sunroof

The trim can be equipped with the optional AT4X AEV Edition, which includes the following:

AEV hot-stamped boron steel skid plates

AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers

AEV 17-inch beadlock-capable Salta wheels

35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires

Denali

Starts at $53,000 and includes Elevation key standard features mentioned above plus the following additions or substitutes:

Denali-exclusive Jet Black interior with teak accents

Perforated leather-appointed seating and laser-etched, open-pore wood trim

6.3-inch diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display

Bose Premium Audio System

HD Surround Vision

Exclusive 20-inch diamond-cut aluminum wheels

Up to 10 camera views including underbody cameras is optional.

Standard Safety Features

GMC The 2026 GMC Cayon gets the following standard safety features: