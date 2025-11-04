GMC’s new 2026 Canyon midsize pickup truck comes in four trims, a 310-horsepower TurboMax engine and a slew of standard comfort and safety features.
Pricing starts at $38,900 for the rear-wheel drive Elevation model.
Max towing is 7,700 pounds, and the engine, paired with eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers “best in class” 430 pound-feet of torque, according to GMC. Max payload is 1,640 pounds.
Here’s a look at the available trims, their features and starting MSRPs (excluding destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment).
Elevation
Starts at $38,900 and is the only Canyon available as rear-wheel drive. It also comes in four-wheel drive.
Key standard features:
- 11.3-inch diagonal center touchscreen
- 11-inch diagonal digital Driver Information Center
- 18-inch Gloss Black finish aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires
- HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch View
- ProGrade Trailering System
- Off-Road Performance Display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto compatibility
- MultiStow Tailgate storage system is an option.
AT4
Starts at $45,400 and includes all the key standard features mentioned above for the Elevation plus the following additions or substitutes:
- 2-inch factory-installed lift and ultra-wide track
- Advanced Hill Descent Control
- 4WD with automatic locking rear differential
- Two-Speed Autotrac transfer case and transfer case shield
- Drive Mode Selector with Normal, Terrain, Tow/Haul and Off-Road modes
- MultiStow Tailgate storage system
- AT4 Premium Package with leather-appointed front seating is an option.
GMC is also offering the Nightfall Edition for the AT4, which includes the following:
- Rocker protectors
- 20-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels with dark pockets
- Accessory bed-mounted sports bar
- Black AT4 accessory badges
- Black GMC accessory emblems
AT4X
Starts at $57,200 and includes the AT4 features mentioned above plus the following additions or substitutes:
- AT4X-exclusive Obsidian Rush interior with Ceramic White accents and leather-appointed front seating
- Multimatic DSSV dampers and front and rear electronic locking differentials
- Transfer case shield and rocker protectors
- AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode with launch control
- 3-inch lift
- Bose Premium Audio System
- 10 camera views including segment-first underbody cameras that include front- and rear-facing views underneath the vehicle
- Sunroof
The trim can be equipped with the optional AT4X AEV Edition, which includes the following:
- AEV hot-stamped boron steel skid plates
- AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers
- AEV 17-inch beadlock-capable Salta wheels
- 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires
Denali
Starts at $53,000 and includes Elevation key standard features mentioned above plus the following additions or substitutes:
- Denali-exclusive Jet Black interior with teak accents
- Perforated leather-appointed seating and laser-etched, open-pore wood trim
- 6.3-inch diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display
- Bose Premium Audio System
- HD Surround Vision
- Exclusive 20-inch diamond-cut aluminum wheels
- Up to 10 camera views including underbody cameras is optional.
Standard Safety Features
The 2026 GMC Cayon gets the following standard safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Following Distance Indicator
- Forward Collision Alert
- Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
- IntelliBeam
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Park Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Braking
- Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering