2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features

Nov 4, 2025
GMC’s new 2026 Canyon midsize pickup truck comes in four trims, a 310-horsepower TurboMax engine and a slew of standard comfort and safety features.

Pricing starts at $38,900 for the rear-wheel drive Elevation model.

Max towing is 7,700 pounds, and the engine, paired with eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers “best in class” 430 pound-feet of torque, according to GMC. Max payload is 1,640 pounds.

Here’s a look at the available trims, their features and starting MSRPs (excluding destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment).

Elevation

2026 GMC Canyon Elevation2026 GMC Canyon ElevationGMCStarts at $38,900 and is the only Canyon available as rear-wheel drive. It also comes in four-wheel drive.

Key standard features:

  • 11.3-inch diagonal center touchscreen
  • 11-inch diagonal digital Driver Information Center
  • 18-inch Gloss Black finish aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires
  • HD Rear Vision Camera with Hitch View
  • ProGrade Trailering System
  • Off-Road Performance Display
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto compatibility
  • MultiStow Tailgatestorage system is an option.

AT4

2026 Gmc Canyon At4GMCStarts at $45,400 and includes all the key standard features mentioned above for the Elevation plus the following additions or substitutes:

  • 2-inch factory-installed lift and ultra-wide track
  • Advanced Hill Descent Control
  • 4WD with automatic locking rear differential
  • Two-Speed Autotrac transfer case and transfer case shield
  • Drive Mode Selector with Normal, Terrain, Tow/Haul and Off-Road modes
  • MultiStow Tailgate storage system
  • AT4 Premium Package with leather-appointed front seating is an option.

GMC is also offering the Nightfall Edition for the AT4, which includes the following:

  • Rocker protectors
  • 20-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels with dark pockets
  • Accessory bed-mounted sports bar
  • Black AT4 accessory badges
  • Black GMC accessory emblems

AT4X

2026 Gmc Canyon At4 X RedStarts at $57,200 and includes the AT4 features mentioned above plus the following additions or substitutes:

  • AT4X-exclusive Obsidian Rush interior with Ceramic White accents and leather-appointed front seating
  • Multimatic DSSV dampers and front and rear electronic locking differentials
  • Transfer case shield and rocker protectors
  • AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode with launch control
  • 3-inch lift
  • Bose Premium Audio System
  • 10 camera views including segment-first underbody cameras that include front- and rear-facing views underneath the vehicle
  • Sunroof

The trim can be equipped with the optional AT4X AEV Edition, which includes the following:

  • AEV hot-stamped boron steel skid plates
  • AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers
  • AEV 17-inch beadlock-capable Salta wheels
  • 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires

Denali

2026 Gmc Canyon DenaliStarts at $53,000 and includes Elevation key standard features mentioned above plus the following additions or substitutes:

  • Denali-exclusive Jet Black interior with teak accents
  • Perforated leather-appointed seating and laser-etched, open-pore wood trim
  • 6.3-inch diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display
  • Bose Premium Audio System
  • HD Surround Vision
  • Exclusive 20-inch diamond-cut aluminum wheels
  • Up to 10 camera views including underbody cameras is optional.

Standard Safety Features

2026 GMC Canyon Elevation2026 GMC Canyon ElevationGMCThe 2026 GMC Cayon gets the following standard safety features:

  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Following Distance Indicator
  • Forward Collision Alert
  • Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
  • IntelliBeam
  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
  • Rear Park Assist
  • Rear Cross Traffic Braking
  • Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering

 

