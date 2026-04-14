Ford has released glimpses of its 2027 Ford Super-Duty, preparing to take orders for the popular work pickup truck next month.

The big news for the upcoming model year centers on three main developments:

More off-road packages extended to more trims.

Upscale Platinum trim available for the F-350, F-450 and F-550 Chassis Cab.

A Super Duty Carhartt edition.

Super Duty Carhartt Edition

Ford recently teased to the Carhartt edition with a computer-generated photo (seen at the top of this article) and short video.

“The inspiration for many of the details of the vehicle came after Ford designers visited the Carhartt store in downtown Detroit last year,” the company says. The design for the trucks’ wheels is even inspired by the manhole covers outside the Carhartt store.

The Super Duty Carhartt will be revealed later this spring and available later this year, according to Ford.

"Carhartt's DNA is all about hardworking people, doing incredible things with their rugged apparel, which is as necessary as the tools they use — just like our trucks serve builders as tools for their trade," said Tyler Hill, senior manager for Ford Global Licensing.

Off-Road Tremor for All

For 2027, Ford is extending its Tremor Off-Road Package to all Super Duty models. That includes as an option for the XL trim with the STX Appearance Package.

The Tremor package consists of 35-inch tires, factory lift, electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, Trail Control, and Rock Crawl Mode.

The Tremor treatment can also now come on a crew cab with its 8-foot-long bed and 176-inch wheel base.

More Off-Road Options Coming to XL

Another off-road package is being offered for the XL trim to give the basic work truck more ground clearance.

The new 2027 XL Off-Road Package consists of a factory ride height increase, 35-inch tires, limited-slip front differential, electronic locking rear differential, performance shocks, Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist, Rock Crawl Mode, and transfer case and fuel tank skid plates. It also comes without decals or other exterior branding for businesses and government agencies to apply their own graphics, Ford says.

The company will maintain the current XL off-road package with 33-inch tires, which will be renamed “XL Off-Road 33-Inch Tire Package” for 2027.

Both XL off-road packages can be paired with a Ford Performance 12,000-Pound Warn Winch.

Luxury for Class 3-5 Pickups

For 2027, Ford will extend its Platinum trim to F-350, F-450 and F-550 Chassis Cab.

The trim includes Platinum-grade interior appointments, leather seating surfaces and SYNC 4, Ford’s next-generation infotainment system.

Ford says it will release more details on the 2027 Super Duty lineup in May when it plans to begin taking orders.

More details are also expected on the Super Duty Carhartt this spring.