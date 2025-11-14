Toyota’s 2026 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks are set to hit dealerships this winter, offering two engine choices, eight trims, two cab styles and two bed lengths.

Customers can also choose from two- or four-wheel-drive configurations and some new colors and styling on certain trims.

The standard engine for the Tacoma is the 278-horsepower turbo-charged gasoline i-Force, delivering 317 pound-feet of torque and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The company is also offering gas models with six-speed manual transmission. The engine has an EPA-estimated highway rating of 26 mpg.

The available 4-cylinder turbo i-Force Max Hybrid produces 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and has an EPA-estimated combined fuel-economy rating of 23 mpg. Hybrid models also feature a standard 2,400-watt AC power supply in the cabin and bed. Most hybrid models come standard with 4WD.

Max towing capacity for the Tacoma is 6,500 pounds, and payload is up to 1,705 pounds.

The double-cab models come with 5- or 6-foot-long bed, and the two-door XtraCab comes with a 6-foot bed, as well as a rear storage area behind the front seats with lockable compartments. The passenger seat also folds flat for use as a workspace.

Here’s a look at the eight available trims, their starting prices excluding delivery and handling fees, and their features:

SR

Toyota The SR model has a starting MSRP of $32,145.

It comes with the standard gasoline engine and is available with manual transmission. It can be configured with the double cab with 5-foot bed or single XtraCab with 6-foot bed. The single-cab SRs now get a standard tow hitch.

SR5

Toyota The SR5 model has a starting MSRP of $36,235. It gets the gas engine and can be configured as double cab with 5- or 6-foot bed or single cab with 6-foot bed. The double cab gets coil-spring rear suspension.

TRD PreRunner

Toyota The TRD PreRunner has a starting MSRP of $38,735. It comes with the gas engine and electronically controlled rear differential. It comes with the single cab with 6-foot bed and rear interior storage. Updates include a black front logo.

TRD Sport

Toyota The TRD Sport has a starting MSRP of $40,015. It comes with the gas engine, and the hybrid powertrain is an available option with a starting MSRP of $46,935. The gas engine is also available with a six-speed manual transmission. The trim comes with a TRD sport-tuned suspension and a black front logo.

TRD Off-Road

Toyota The TRD Off-Road has a starting MSRP of $42,415. It comes with the gas engine, and the hybrid powertrain is an available option with a starting MSRP of $47,235. The gas model is also available with a six-speed manual transmission. The trim comes with monotube Bilstein piggyback reservoir shocks for extended wheel travel and heat dissipation and an end stop control valve for added damping near full compression. A Multi-Terrain Monitor displayed on the available 14-inch touchscreen spots trail obstacles. The trim also gets a black front logo.

Limited

Toyota The Limited has a starting MSRP of $53,170 with the gas engine. The hybrid starts at $55,495.

Limited trims have heated and ventilated SofTex-trimmed front seats, walnut burl-wood accents, power running boards, Head-Up Display, 14-inch touchscreen, JBL Premium Audio with portable speaker, digital rearview mirror and power moonroof.

Limited trims also feature full-time 4WD with an electronic locking center differential and now come standard with adaptive variable suspension, designed to continuously adjust damping forces for a smoother ride. The trim also gets 18-inch chrome-finish alloy wheels and exterior accents.

Trailhunter

Toyota The Trailhunter has a starting MSRP of $63,350 and comes standard with the hybrid engine. Customers get a choice of 5- or 6-foot bed.

Other features include:

Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear piggyback reservoirs.

Low-profile high-mount air intake.

33-inch Goodyear Rugged-Terrain tires on 18-inch bronze-colored wheels.

High-clearance front bumper, rock rails and ARB steel rear bumper with recovery hooks.

Rigid Industries color-selectable LED fog lamps.

Bronze-color “TOYOTA” grille with integrated LED light bar.

Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism, which boosts suspension articulation at the push of a button and works with Toyota-approved lift kits.

Multi-Terrain Monitor displayed on the available 14-inch touchscreen.

TRD Pro

Toyota The Baja-inspired TRD Pro has a starting MSRP of $64,350 and comes standard with the hybrid engine.

Toyota is offering a special Wave Maker color exclusively for the TRD Pro that is expected to begin arriving at dealerships in March. The trim can also be ordered in two-tone paint options.

Other features include:

IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats, which the company says use an air-over-oil shock absorber system to reduce body movement and stabilize the head and neck on rough terrain.

TRD-tuned FOX QS3 adjustable shocks with remote rear piggyback reservoirs.

External FOX IFP rear bump stops.

TRD performance air intake.

Dual-tip exhaust.

33-inch Goodyear tires on black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Exclusive exterior styling including a 20-inch LED light bar integrated into the heritage “TOYOTA” grille, Rigid Industries LED fog lamps, and ARB steel rear bumper.

Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism boosts suspension articulation at the push of a button and works with Toyota-approved lift kits.

Multi-Terrain Monitor displayed on the available 14-inch touchscreen.

Additional rear recovery points and protection.

Interior Tech

Toyota The Tacoma comes standard with an 8-inch standard or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen with Toyota’s latest Audio Multimedia system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hybrid models get a Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced output, USB-C data and charging ports, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

All trims come standard with push-button start. With a Remote Connect subscription, owners can opt for the Digital Key, which provides smartphone vehicle access and starting. A credit card-sized Card Key is also available.

The premium JBL audio system with portable speaker is standard on Limited, Trailhunter and TRD Pro and available on TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road. The portable JBL FLEX speaker charges on the dash, and when connected to a Bluetooth device, it can be used wirelessly for up to six hours.

Safety Features

Toyota All the Tacomas are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Available Colors

Toyota Along with the Wave Maker color exclusively for the TRD Pro, Toyota has a new Heritage Blue for the Tacoma that replaces Blue Crush Metallic.

Other available colors: Mudbath, Underground, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap and Bronze Oxide.

Premium colors like Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl are also available.