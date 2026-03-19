2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X: Off-Road Pickup Truck for "Muddin'" in Style

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Don McLoud
Mar 19, 2026
2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X
2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X
Stellantis

The off-road Rebel X package is returning to the 2026 Ram 1500 pickup truck line with Rough Road Cruise Control and a 420-horsepower Hurricane Twin Turbo engine.

“The Rebel X was a customer favorite last year, so we’re bringing it back for more,” says Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis.

The Rebel X’s 6-cylinder, 3-liter gas Hurricane engine also delivers 469 pound-feet of torque. Stellantis, Ram’s parent company, says the engine provides the same power as a V-8, while increasing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

One of the top features on the Rebel X pickup is the Rough Road Cruise Control, which can be set at up to 20 mph. It combines adaptive speed control and adjustable steering weight to maintain speed when off-road, the company says.

On the Inside

2026 Ram Rebel X InteriorStandard interior features on the Rebel X include:

  • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
  • Console-mounted leather-wrapped performance shifter.
  • Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
  • Premium leather/vinyl bucket seats with red accent stitching.
  • Red-accented glass encased “Rebel X” center console badge.

More Tech, Comfort

2026 Ram Rebel X SeatsFor those who want extra tech and comfort, Ram is offering:

  • 12.3‑inch digital instrument cluster.
  • 14.5‑inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen.
  • 19‑speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system.
  • 10.25‑inch front passenger interactive display.
  • Dual wireless charging pads.
  • Heated and ventilated front seats.
  • Eight‑way power passenger seat with lumbar.
  • Heated rear seats.
  • Heated leather steering wheel. 

For Off-Road Prowess

2026 Ram Rebel X Interior 3On the mechanical side, the Rebel X features:

  • 1‑inch suspension lift with Bilstein front and rear monotube shocks.
  • An electronic locking differential (E‑locker).
  • Underbody skid plates.
  • Front tow hooks.
  • Black 18‑inch wheels with 33‑inch all‑terrain tires. 

2026 Ram Rebel X Interior 2A new color is being debuted for the Rebel X, Tank Clear-Coat, which the company says is inspired by military green. The color is also available on other Ram 1500 models.

“Rebel X” bedside graphics are also included.

Stellantis is taking orders for the 2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X. Prices start at $71,930, including destination fees.

 

 

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