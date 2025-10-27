Chevy’s 2026 Colorado pickup truck is available in five trims and is powered by a 4-cylinder TurboMax 2.7-liter engine.

The trims for the midsize model are WT and LT, which can be configured in two- or four-wheel drive. The Trail Boss, Z71 and ZR2 come only in 4WD. The 2026 model continues in the generation of the Colorado's redesign introduced for 2023.

The TurboMax engine delivers 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Colorado can tow up to 7,700 pounds and has a payload of 1,710 pounds.

Here’s a glimpse at each of the five trims for the Colorado and their starting MSRPs, including destination freight charge:

WT

Chevrolet The WT trim has a starting MSRP of $34,495 as RWD and $37,795 in 4WD. Features include:

17-inch Ultra Silver Metallic wheels with all-season tires

Chevy Safety Assist

11.3-inch diagonal center touchscreen with Google built-in, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

11-inch diagonal digital Driver Information Center

LT

The LT trim has a starting MSRP of $38,095 as RWD and $41,395 as 4WD. Features include:

17-inch Argent Metallic wheels with all-season tires

EZ Lift and Lower tailgate with built-in StowFlex storage

Remote start with Keyless Open & Start

Available wireless phone charging

Trail Boss

The Trail boss trim has a starting MSRP of $42,495 and is 4WD only. Features include:

18-inch wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires

Available new Trail Boss 20-inch wheels

2-inch factory-installed lift

Four selectable drive modes and off-road performance display

2-speed auto transfer case and transfer case shield

Z71

The Z71 trim has a starting MSRP of $46,495 and is 4WD only. Features include:

18-inch wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires

Available new Z71 20-inch wheels

Jet Black interior with Adrenaline Red accents

Four selectable drive modes and off-road performance display

LED headlamps, tail lamps and fog lamps

ZR2

The Z72 trim has a starting MSRP of $52,595 and is 4WD only. Features include:

17-inch wheels with 33-inch MT tires

3-inch factory-installed lift with high-performance suspension

Multimatic DSSV dampers

Five selectable drive modes and off-road performance display

11.3-inch diagonal center touchscreen and 11-inch diagonal digital Driver Information Center

For the Bed and Tailgate

Colorado offers flexible bed and tailgate functions, including:

Mid-position tailgate capable of supporting 500 pounds

Available built-in 120-volt power outlet

Cargo bed lighting

Built-in tailgate measurement tool

Safety Features

The Colorado has these standard safety and driver assist features: