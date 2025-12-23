With the labor shortage showing no signs of slowing down, some in the construction industry are already planning to use tech to combat the problem in 2026.

As 2025 draws to a close, contractors, dealers, and manufacturers are gearing up for another year of facing the industry’s notorious labor shortage. And one-third of those responding to a recent Equipment World poll are already planning to up their use of technology to offset those missing workers.

The poll, which generated 306 responses, ran from December 2 to December 18, asking readers is they plan to adopt more technology – such as autonomy, artificial intelligence, and machine control – in 2026 to offset labor shortages and improve their efficiency.

One-third of respondents (34%) said they plan to increase their tech usage in 2026, while the remaining 66% said they have no plans to do so.

What Technology is Available?

There’s no shortage of innovations that can help contractors fill workforce gaps and improve the efficiency of their existing workers. Here are a few standout options to consider:

Steelwrist Launches QuantumConnect Tiltrotator Control System

Steelwrist

Steelwrist has rolled out its next-generation tiltrotator control system, QuantumConnect, designed for an improved operator experience, easier installation and connectivity, and increased excavator productivity.

The modular system design and a pre-built integration wire harness eliminate the need for customization. QuantumConnect can be easily adapted to any excavator brand or model and is compatible with leading machine control systems suppliers, Steelwrist says.

EarthCam, DroneDeploy Merge Aerial and Ground Views of Construction Sites into New Service

EarthCam and DroneDeploy

With EarthCam providing live camera feeds and DroneDeploy showing aerial imagery, contractors can now get a full, real-time view of their construction sites, the companies say.

The two companies have merged their two services into one platform for “continuous progress monitoring, safety and security,” according to EarthCam founder and CEO Brian Cury.

EarthCam provides live streams, panoramas and time-lapse imagery, while DroneDeploy provides orthomosaics and 360-degree captures. Both sync within each other’s software programs.

Durabook R10: An AI-Powered Rugged Tablet for Field Personnel

Durabook

Durabook has rolled out its new AI-powered, fully rugged R10 tablet, designed for performance and reliability in extreme environments.

Equipped with Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors, Durabooks says the R10 is one of the first Copilot+ PC rugged tablets on the market. Its combined CPU, GPU and NPU compute engines deliver 120 TOPS of total AI performance for instant summarization, intelligent search and adaptive task management at speeds up to 5.0 GHz.

Leica’s New TS20 Total Station Uses AI for Accuracy, Speed – Even in Bad Weather

Leica Geosystems

Leica Geosystems’ new TS20 robotic total station has been designed from the ground up, incorporating AI to increase speed and accuracy – even in poor weather.

The company says it used feedback from surveyors to redesign the next-generation total station, which “accelerates fieldwork, simplifies daily work, streamlines repetitive tasks and avoids costly mistakes.”

The TS20’s AI is powered by an advanced microprocessor called a neural processing unit that enables the device to “optimize workflows autonomously, identify potential mistakes before they happen and ensure reliable measurements while safeguarding data privacy,” according to Leica.

Doosan Bobcat to Debut New AI-Driven Tech at CES 2026

Bobcat

Bobcat plans to deliver artificial intelligence solutions at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show, including technology to help simplify work for novice operators.

The company says product debuts will include: