Durabook has rolled out its new AI-powered, fully rugged R10 tablet, designed for performance and reliability in extreme environments.

Equipped with Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors, Durabooks says the R10 is one of the first Copilot+ PC rugged tablets on the market. Its combined CPU, GPU and NPU compute engines deliver 120 TOPS of total AI performance for instant summarization, intelligent search and adaptive task management at speeds up to 5.0 GHz.

The 10-inch device can be paired with a detachable backlit keyboard to convert it to a rugged laptop for field service professionals.

Certifiably Rugged

Meeting MIL-STD-810D, 6-foot drop and IP 66 standards, the R10 offers field-tested resistance to drops, shocks, vibration, dust and salt fog. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -20°F to 145°F. An additional MIL-STD 461G certification for electromagnetic compatibility allows for use in hazardous locations with potentially explosive atmospheres.

The tablet’s DynaVue sunlight-readable display offers 1,000 nits of brightness for clarity and visibility in all outdoor conditions. With Microsoft Pen Protocol 1.51 support, users can sign reports, sketch diagrams and annotate blueprints directly on the screen with precise stylus performance.

Connectivity and Performance

The R10 Rugged Tablet comes equipped with a suite of integrated technologies, including Thunderbolt 4, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) and up to two RJ-45 ports. An optional RS-232 serial port is also available for legacy or specialized connections.

It supports 5G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and GPS wireless technologies for secure connectivity and smooth data transfers. Modular expansion options tailored for field applications such as barcode scanner, magnetic stripe reader, smart card reader and RFID (NFC) reader can be installed.

The battery lasts up to 16 hours for all-day use and hot-swappable batteries allow users to replace batteries in the field without interruption. An optional high-capacity battery is also offered for longer deployments.

Security as Standard

Durabook says it built robust security features into the R10 as standard. A Microsoft Pluton Security Processor delivers chip-to-cloud protection at the hardware level, safeguarding credentials and encryption keys the moment the device powers on. The R10 also provides advanced security support, including TPM 2.0 as standard or Intel vPro as an option.

A 5.0 MP IR camera for Windows Hello with dynamic shutter design, an 11 MP rear camera with the same technology, a Windows 11 Secured-core PC, and an optional fingerprint scanner can further enhance security for mobile workers.

The R10 was designed with easy servicing in mind, to minimize e-waste and reduce total cost of ownership for enterprise clients. It is available for order now.