Leica Geosystems’ new TS20 robotic total station has been designed from the ground up, incorporating AI to increase speed and accuracy – even in poor weather.

The company says it used feedback from surveyors to redesign the next-generation total station, which “accelerates fieldwork, simplifies daily work, streamlines repetitive tasks and avoids costly mistakes.”

The TS20’s AI is powered by an advanced microprocessor called a neural processing unit that enables the device to “optimize workflows autonomously, identify potential mistakes before they happen and ensure reliable measurements while safeguarding data privacy,” according to Leica.

It can automatically search, aim and measure even in rain and other poor weather or when working with reflective tapes. “AI-Detect recognizes the target type and alerts surveyors when their target does not match the type they selected in the software,” the company says. “AI-Follow (available as a software update post-launch) saves time by following the Leica AP20 AutoPole even when the line of sight is interrupted.”

Leica says the TS20 is “the world’s first robotic total station with an IP66 rating” to protect against dust and water.

Other features Leica lists for the TS20 include:

Mobile internet connectivity for data sharing and IoT (internet of things) readiness.

Fast, maintenance-free motors.

New electronic distance measurement (EDM) system that delivers distances with higher frequency.

Integration with Leica Geosystems’ existing software and cloud ecosystem, accessories and the AP20 AutoPole.

GeoCloud Protect, which offers safety and theft-protection features like remote locating and locking.

“The Leica TS20 is the most significant leap forward in total station technology in over a decade,” says Moritz Lauwiner, executive vice president at Hexagon’s Geosystems division and president of the geomatics division at Leica Geosystems.