Steelwrist has rolled out its next-generation tiltrotator control system, QuantumConnect, designed for an improved operator experience, easier installation and connectivity, and increased excavator productivity.

The modular system design and a pre-built integration wire harness eliminate the need for customization. QuantumConnect can be easily adapted to any excavator brand or model and is compatible with leading machine control systems suppliers, Steelwrist says.

The QuantumConnect platform includes:

New A9 joysticks: Operators can choose between two or three rollers. The five-way mini joystick switch can be used to navigate various functions. A haptic vibration function improves safety and gives operators instant and intuitive feedback from the system. The new design also features improved ergonomics, functionality and comfort-enhancing features such as heated handles.

Easier Installation with InstallMate

Steelwrist designed the QuantumConnect platform from the ground up to make tiltrotator installation faster and easier to support in the field.

The new InstallMate app, available in multiple languages, guides technicians step by step through the installation process, with predefined templates for each excavator brand and model.

Cloud-based storage allows machine settings to be saved, cloned and restored across multiple excavators. Installation guides are constantly updated through feedback from worldwide use, making the system easier and more efficient to deploy over time.

Easier Operation

Several features have also been added to make the excavator easier to control, more efficient and safer to operate. Proportional control of all tiltrotator functions is standard, with auto-calibration of hydraulic valves. This ensures smooth and precise movement while optimizing fuel efficiency, Steelwrist says.

New features include:

ToolRec: Wirelessly detects which attachment is connected and automatically adjusts tiltrotator settings.

“Connectivity is no longer optional – it is essential. With QuantumConnect, every operator and every machine is connected, supported and up to date, wherever in the world they are. This is more than an upgrade, it is a rethink of how a tiltrotator control system should be designed for today and tomorrow. We wanted to make installation faster, operation more intuitive, and connectivity seamless,” says Stefan Stockhaus, Steelwrist CEO.

Availability

QuantumConnect will roll out gradually across global markets during 2025, beginning with select Steelwrist tiltrotator models and expanding through the company’s worldwide dealer network.

The new platform was developed in partnership with SVAB, a manufacturer of advanced control systems.