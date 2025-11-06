The new EarthCam and DroneDeploy platform combines live feeds and aerial imagery and is being used for the construction of the Tennessee Titans’ stadium.

With EarthCam providing live camera feeds and DroneDeploy showing aerial imagery, contractors can now get a full, real-time view of their construction sites, the companies say.

The two companies have merged their two services into one platform for “continuous progress monitoring, safety and security,” according to EarthCam founder and CEO Brian Cury.

EarthCam provides live streams, panoramas and time-lapse imagery, while DroneDeploy provides orthomosaics and 360-degree captures. Both synch within each other’s software programs.

“This integration delivers the most comprehensive view of construction sites available, combining live-streaming video, gigapixel time-lapse archives, orthomosaic maps and 360-degree site documentation into one centralized interface,” a joint news release says. “With EarthCam’s AI-powered analytics layered into this data, users gain automated insights into progress, assets and equipment across their projects.”

The new platform is being used for the construction of NFL team Tennessee Titans’ new Nissan Stadium.

“The integration is about connecting the dots between what’s captured in the air and what’s happening on the ground,” says Grant Barton, CM-BIM VDC engineer at the Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is building the stadium. “It’s helped improve coordination and accountability across our teams.”

The single platform enables the aerial and ground views to be consolidated into a single pane of glass that can be accessed by either EarthCam’s Control Center or DroneDeploy Aerial. The views are automatically synched and deliver real-time updates, the companies say.

The companies list the following benefits of the new combined platform:

Real-time seamless documentation, earlier issue detection and higher confidence in decision making.

Complete two-way view of the project.

Simple setup process that minimizes configuration time.

“Our customers want all their data in one place,” says Mike Winn, CEO and co-founder of DroneDeploy. “Combining visual data from fixed cameras with drone and handheld camera imagery democratizes data across the workforce, enabling better decision making on all their projects. The integration of EarthCam’s imagery expands our platform’s existing air and ground viewports, delivering the most complete reality capture experience available.”

The new EarthCam-DroneDeploy integration is live and available today for customers of both companies.