Looking for a unique Father’s Day gift for the construction worker in your life?

Check out our list below for a roundup of gadgets, gear, tools and workwear designed to make Dad’s life a little easier on those long workdays and the weekends.

Dewalt ToughSystem Radio + Charger

Dad can rock out in the garage or on the jobsite with the Dewalt ToughSystem Radio + Charger.

For premium sound quality, the unit offers four full-range tweeters, a subwoofer and an assisted bass resonator.

The ToughSystem Radio + Charger can be stacked with other ToughSystem products from Dewalt, including the ToughSystem carrier cart.

Additional features include Bluetooth connectivity, a 3.5-millimeter auxiliary input and a 5V/1A USB charger. The built-in charger can power up Dewalt 12V Max or 20V Max power tools.

Pick up the unit at Dewalt.com.

Rubi

Doing hard work doesn’t have to be hard on your knees and back. Help Dad take the stress and strain out of equipment repair jobs and house projects with the Rubi SR1 Ergonomic Seat with attached knee pads.

The frame is constructed of lightweight aluminum and has seven wheels for easy maneuverability and speed. The knee pads are made of high-density polyurethane and can be easily replaced.

It also includes a fully adjustable seat and a removable tray for easy access to tools and parts.

The Rubi SR1 Ergonomic Seat is available at Home Depot.

Solo Stove

Dad can impress his family and friends when he pulls a crispy wood-fired pizza out of his new Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven.

The stainless steel oven features Solo Stove’s signature rounded design and is available in a wood-only version, or a wood and gas variety for faster entertaining. The unit has been optimized for even heat distribution and minimal heat loss, and its cordierite pizza stone is durable and reversible for years of baking.

One reviewer said, “I absolutely love cooking with this! I usually do 4-5 pizzas every Saturday or Sunday night for family and friends, and this does not disappoint. Very easy to get a little fire going and maintain, and I also have the gas attachment as well.”

The Pi Pizza Oven is available at SoloStove.com.

Stanley

It’s a classic for a reason! The Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle keeps liquids hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours.

This insulated thermos is constructed of industrial grade 18/8 stainless steel and is tough enough for the jobsite or a weekend camping trip. It is designed with a leak-resistant lid that doubles as an 8-ounce cup.

The thermos is available in 1.1-quart, 1.5-quart or 2-quart sizes and a variety of colors on Amazon.

AeroPress

And to fill up that thermos, get Dad the Aeropress Original Coffee Press Kit.

Its unique brewing system combines agitation and pressure with microfiltration to deliver three brewing methods – French press, pourover and espresso – into one portable device.

Paper or metal microfilters allow you to use finer ground coffee for brew times as fast as one minute and easy cleanup.

The unit is compact, durable, shatterproof and lightweight, so Dad can make a good cup of joe anywhere.

The Aeropress and its filters can be purchased on Amazon.

Even More Ideas…

For even more dad-approved ideas, check out Equipment World editors’ top picks from our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide: