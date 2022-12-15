8th Day of Construction Gifts: OEUUDD 25000mAh Portable Solar Charger Power Bank

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 15, 2022
OEUUDD 25000mAh Portable Solar Charger Power Bank
OEUUDD

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Whether you're on a remote jobsite or hunting trip, the OEUUDD 2400mAh portable solar charger power bank will keep your devices up and running.

Whether you’re on a remote jobsite or hunting trip, the OEUUDD 2400mAh portable solar charger power bank will keep your devices up and running.

The charger is compatible with Apple, Samsung and Android phones, GoPro cameras, GPS units, tablets and most mobile devices. It can charge a cellphone up to seven times before needing to be recharged, the company says. Up to three devices can be charged simultaneously via USB ports.

The unit can recharge itself in 12 hours with a 5V/2A USB charger and cable. The solar charging speed is subject to light intensity and will take a longer time to charge. The company recommends solar charging be used primarily for emergency situations.  

The back of the charger has 36 LED lights, which can be used as a flashlight with three lighting modes.

The charger is made of ABS and PC silicone material. Suitable for harsh environments, it is IP65 waterproof, dust-proof and shockproof.

You can buy the OEUUDD 2500mAh portable solar charger on Amazon for $58.99.

