Go from darkness to light with the push of a button with the Infinity X1 5000 Lumen Hybrid Power Flashlight.

The X1 5000 Lumen Hybrid Power Flashlight comes with dual power sources: a rechargeable core and 9 AA batteries with a holder for backup power. An indicator light shows how much battery life is left, and users can switch cores at any time.

A charge offers 5 hours of continuous use. Adjustable power settings offer maximum brightness or a dimmer light for improved battery life.

Infinity X1 lighting products can be recharged using a USB cord, avoiding the additional costs of disposable batteries, and adding the ability to charge cellphones and other devices.

With a wide- and narrow-angle adjustable beam, the X1 5000’s beam can shine light up to 656 feet. At the lowest 800-lumen setting, the beam reaches 230 feet.

Able to handle tough conditions, the X1 5000’s exterior is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum.

One purchaser says, “It’s a very bright light and lasts a long time, and longer than expected. I keep this in my tool bag when going on installation jobs. So far, it hasn't let me down.”

All Infinity X1 products come with a lifetime warranty and free shipping. The X1 5000 can be purchased online for $89.