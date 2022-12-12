5th Day of Construction Gifts: A Super-Bright Hybrid Flashlight

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 12, 2022
Infinity X1 5000 Lumen Hybrid Power Flashlight
Infinity

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Go from darkness to light with the push of a button with the Infinity X1 5000 Lumen Hybrid Power Flashlight.

The X1 5000 Lumen Hybrid Power Flashlight comes with dual power sources: a rechargeable core and 9 AA batteries with a holder for backup power. An indicator light shows how much battery life is left, and users can switch cores at any time.

A charge offers 5 hours of continuous use. Adjustable power settings offer maximum brightness or a dimmer light for improved battery life.

Infinity X1 lighting products can be recharged using a USB cord, avoiding the additional costs of disposable batteries, and adding the ability to charge cellphones and other devices.

With a wide- and narrow-angle adjustable beam, the X1 5000’s beam can shine light up to 656 feet. At the lowest 800-lumen setting, the beam reaches 230 feet.

Able to handle tough conditions, the X1 5000’s exterior is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum.

One purchaser says, “It’s a very bright light and lasts a long time, and longer than expected. I keep this in my tool bag when going on installation jobs. So far, it hasn't let me down.”

All Infinity X1 products come with a lifetime warranty and free shipping. The X1 5000 can be purchased online for $89.

 

