Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

If the construction pro in your life is constantly misplacing their possessions, we have just the gift for them.

The Toolie easily affixes to tools and equipment of all sizes – everything from a cut-off saw to a welder or power tool battery – to track tools and send alerts when equipment is left behind.

Unlike other tracking products, Toolie does not depend on pairing phones to beacons in the field, the company says. Just stick it on the item you want to track, and you’re all set.

The device works in conjunction with Momentum IoT’s fleet GPS tracker, Eagle 1, by using Bluetooth to expand tracking capabilities. The Toolie is always on, and only works with Eagle 1, to ensure security. Built-in motion detection indicates when a tool is active at the site.

“There’s nothing like it,” said Chris Spano, co-founder of Traffic Management Inc. “We tried RFID and QR codes. Those only do check-ins. But Toolies give you insight into the job itself. We think we can save hundreds of hours a week in unneeded yard hunts, and we think we can gain about 5 percent more efficiency by not having to call and text to get remote job updates.”

Each Toolie has approximately a two-year battery life, and when the battery gets low, Momentum IoT ships out a new device to the customer for free.

The Toolie is available for purchase online. Each Toolie is $8 per month. Volume pricing is available.