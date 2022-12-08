3rd Day of Construction Gifts: Worker-Approved Lightweight Skullerz Hard Hats

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 8, 2022
Ergodyne Skullerz Class C Hard Hat in Lime
Ergodyne

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Ergodyne now offers new lightweight, low-cost hard hats that meet ANSI safety standards.

The Skullerz ultra-light, 14.3-ounce hard hat is made from an HDPE plastic shell that also meets both CSA (Canada) standards. The hard hats are available in Class C and Class E cap and brim styles and a variety of colors – including the addition of blue and lime, both new to the Skullerz line. The option of adding a custom logo or graphic is also available.

The hard hat fits hat sizes 6.5 to 8.25 (head circumference: 21 to 26 inches). The size of the height-adjustable six-point suspension can be adjusted using the one-handed LockFit ratchet system. Compared to a four-point suspension system, the hard hat’s six-point suspension better disperses the force of an impact, Ergodyne says. The suspension system can swivel up or down to clear a bandana knot or ponytail.

The removable foam-backed hard-hat sweatband is breathable and washable. Select models feature always-open venting for improved air circulation and a cooler hard hat in high temperatures.

“These new hard hats allow us to deliver Skullerz signature comfort, fit and features at a lighter weight and lower cost than our premium models,” said Tim Gallant, product director at Ergodyne. “And while customers will love the cost, what really matters is what workers think– and we’re excited to share that the fit, feel and style are a hit with those already testing in the field.”

The new Skullerz Head Protection Solutions are available online. Prices range from $24 to $26.

Related Stories
Toolie tracker on a piece of power equipment
Gear
2nd Day of Construction Gifts: The Toolie ‘Fitbit for Tools’
Volvo Construction Equipment wooden toys from Brio
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: Wooden Construction Toys from Volvo CE and Brio
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys
Gear
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys: 2022 Edition
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Darian Houssain, owner, Pro Lawn Care & Landscaping
Contractor of the Year
The American Dream: Immigrant's Son Builds $3-5M Construction Business
He grew up dirt poor, helping his father cut grass with a push mower. At 40, he now runs six crushing operations in three states.
red 1954 International TD-6 dozer under wooden shelter
Vintage Equipment
1954 International TD-6 Dozer Still With Same Company after 67 Years
collapsed Fern hollow Bridge pittsburgh snow bus stuck
Better Roads
Which States Have the Best and Worst Bridge Ratings in 2022?
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys
Gear
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys: 2022 Edition
Cat 352 excavator bucket to cab view
Excavators
Cat Ready to Play in Your Quarry with New 352 Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All