11th Day of Construction Gifts: A Heavy-Duty Lunchbox That Doubles as a Seat

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 20, 2022
TradesmanPro Tough Box Cooler
Klein Tools

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Not only does this extra-large, heavy-duty lunch box from Klein Tools carry lunch, but it also doubles as a handy place to sit.

The 17-quart, 18-can capacity TradesmanPro Tough Box Cooler keeps cool for up to 30 hours and supports up to 300 pounds.

An inside storage compartment can hold items like medicine, napkins and utensils. The lid is recessed to hold bottles up to 1 liter in size. A shoulder strap holds the lid in place while carrying and easily converts to a handle.

One reviewer says, “I needed a rough and tough cooler that I could use at work. I searched everywhere and really wanted one I could use as a seat since most of our work was out in the right of way or in the middle of fields. I bought this cooler and it was perfect!”

The cooler can be purchased online or at local retailers. Prices start at $64.97

