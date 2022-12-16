Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

A good pair of work boots needs to be both durable and comfortable for those long days on the jobsite. The Timberland Pro Boondock boots check both those boxes.

Designed with shock-absorbing, geometrical footbed technology that returns energy back to the foot, the boots deliver all-day support and comfort, Timberland says. They’ll also keep your feet warm and dry, thanks to the insulated lining and waterproof leather exterior with a waterproof membrane that meets the ASTM F1671-07 safety standard.

The boots provide secondary underfoot protection against live electrical circuits and electrically energized conductors, parts or apparatus, while the lightweight composite safety toe cap protects feet from impact and compression hazards. A flexible non-metallic plate minimizes the likelihood of puncture wounds.

Timberland’s Exospine runs down the rear of the pull-on boot for added structure, durability and an improved heel fit. The Vibram Fire & Ice outer sole stays flexible even in cold temperatures, the company says.

To ensure you’ve made the right selection, the boots come with a 30-day comfort guarantee.

The Timberland Boondock work boots can be purchased online for $265.