10th Day of Construction Gifts: Carhartt Custom Seat Covers

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Style meets durability with these custom vehicle seat covers from Carhartt.

The Carhartt Traditional Fit SeatSavers covers are constructed out of heavy-duty Carhartt Duck Weave fabric with triple-stitched main seams. Not only is the fabric durable, but it is highly water-resistant to bead away any moisture, spills, or drool from your pups, Carhartt says.

Each cover is custom patterned for a secure fit. Color options include Carhartt Brown or Carhartt Gravel. The covers are machine washable and easy to install and remove.

One reviewer says, “Excellent fit! I have them in all my work trucks.”

The Carhartt Traditional Fit SeatSavers can be ordered for a wide variety of vehicle makes and models. Prices start from $209.99.