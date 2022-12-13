6th Day of Construction Gifts: Off-Road Tool Bag "For When the You-Know-What Hits the Fan"

Dec 13, 2022
Boxo x Decked Off-Road Tool Bag with Tool Roll on a truck bed
Decked says the kit has "all the tools you need and nothing you don’t."
Decked

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Should Murphy’s Law strike, from on the freeway to off-the-grid, the BoxoUSA x Decked Off-Road Tool Bag with Tool Roll has everything you need for “for when the you-know-what hits the fan,” says Decked.

The kit includes a 61-piece tool roll housed inside a Cordura Nylon duffel with heavy-duty zippers and five removable tool bags, containing a full complement of metric sockets, wrenches, a pry bar, a tire repair kit, an electrical circuit tester, pliers, hammers and other repair items. An exterior molle webbing system makes it easy to secure the bag to almost any surface.

“We’ve all experienced that moment when you need to wrench on something while on the road, but you’re missing that one tool to get the job done correctly and quickly,” said Decked VP of Marketing Greg Randolph. “With the BoxoUSA x Decked Off-Road Tool Bag with Tool Roll onboard, customers can rest assured knowing these are professional-grade tools, engineered for both pros and the weekenders alike.”

The bag is designed to nest in either Decked’s Drawer System or Tool Box, or thrown in your pickup bed, trunk, RV or off-road vehicle. Every tool in the kit is backed by a limited life-time guarantee.

The BoxoUSA x Decked Off-Road Tool Bag with Tool Roll is priced at $595.

Quick Specs:

  • 80-piece metric tool set
  • Large outer tool bag contains 19 individual tools
  • Inner tool roll contains 61 individual tools
  • Dimensions: 19.68” L x 13.58” W x 6.77” H
  • Weight: 31.46 pounds 

BoxoUSA x Decked Off-Road Tool Bag with Tool RollDecked

