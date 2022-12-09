Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Outdoor enthusiasts and construction pros alike will find plenty of uses for these mountable storage tanks from Rotopax.

From potable water to spare fuel, the Rotopax is a convenient way to carry liquids outside a vehicle. The tank is able to withstand continual outdoor exposure, thanks to UV-resistant materials and stainless-steel components. It measures 15 inches long by 6.5 inches wide and sits 2.75 inches off the surface, with a 3/8-inch thick HDPE deck to stabilize the tank.

Tanks of various sizes are available for purchase on the Rotopax website.

When paired with two SeaSucker 6-inch Vacuum Mounts, the accessory does not require holes for mounting. Instead, the tank can be attached to any non-porous surface, such as the side of a truck or van.

The device quickly installs with a few pumps of the integrated power button. Unlike an industrial suction cup that can lose its holding strength, the SeaSucker secures 420 pounds – even over rough terrain and often for days on end, the company says.

SeaSucker mounts are predrilled for the installation of a Rotopax base. The SeaSucker RotopaX Tank Holder costs $149.