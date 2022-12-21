Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Give your ears a break from headphones or earbuds with Sony’s SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker. The speaker rests on your shoulders and directs sound toward your ears from its upward-facing speaker unit.

Weighing in at just 3.99 ounces, the neckband is comfortable enough to wear all day long. It includes two built-in microphones for clear call quality and multi-point Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to connect to two devices at the same time and take calls or listen to music up to 30 feet away.

Users can quickly mute themselves during calls with the push of a mute button. Dedicated volume and power buttons are also within easy reach.

With an IPX4 splash-resistance rating, the neckband can stand up to splashes and sweat, so it keeps on playing while getting work done, Sony says.

The SRS-NB10 packs up to 20 hours of battery life with USB-C quick charging. Ten minutes of charge time provides up to 60 minutes of power. Available online for $98.