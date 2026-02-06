Industry Roundup: Hyundai Construction Equipment Appoints New COO

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 6, 2026
Ross joined Hyundai Construction Equipment in 2021.
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

The C-suite at HD Hyundai Construction Equipment has gained a new member with the promotion of Michael Ross to chief operating officer. 

He’ll support President and CEO Stan Park by overseeing daily operations.

Ross came to Hyundai Construction Equipment in 2020 as vice president of construction equipment sales and was promoted to senior vice president of sales, service, product and marketing in November 2021.

Prior to his time at Hyundai, Ross spent 22 years at Takeuchi after beginning his heavy equipment career at John Deere.

In a press release, Hyundai emphasized Ross’ time spent helping steer the ship during the Covid-19 pandemic, grow the Hyundai dealer network and grow product and parts support operations.

Terex Names Chief AI and Data Officer

Namita JindalNamita JindalTerex

Terex has brought in Namita Jindal to lead the charge on its digital strategy as the new chief AI and data officer. She brings 20 years of experience to the company.

Jindal, who was also appointed a senior vice president and will reported to Terex CEO and President Simon Meester, previously served as the chief information officer at CentralSquare Technologies.

West Side Tractor Named Next Trimble Technology Outlet

John Deere construction dealer West Side Tractor Sales has been named the latest addition to Trimble’s Technology Outlet network. This allows West Side Tractor, which has 11 locations in Indiana and Illinois, to sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers.

Trimble Technology Outlets are part of Trimble’s civil construction distribution strategy announced in 2025, aimed at making it easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble systems including the Trimble Works Subscription.

West Side Tractor will sell Trimble technology directly to customers in northern Illinois, across Indiana, and in Berrien, Cass and Joseph counties in southwest Michigan.

Steelwrist Names New VP Region Americas, Expands Manufacturing

Peter GajPeter GajSteelwrist

Steelwrist, which manufactures tiltrotators, quick couplers and work tools for excavators, has appointed Peter Gaj as VP Region Americas. The company referred to Gaj’s appointment as an important step in its continued expansion in North America.

Gaj will spearhead Steelwrist’s business in North and South America, charged with expanding its market share, supporting dealer and OEM relationships and ensuring local operations align with customer demand. Gaj was previously a leader in Steelwrist’s sales team for the last three years.

Steelwrist has additionally announced plans to expand its manufacturing and assembly operations in Newington, Connecticut, which also serves as the company’s North American headquarters, a warehouse, and training facility.

This manufacturing investment aims to shorten lead times, improve flexibility, and ensure high availability of products adjusted for regional needs.

Volvo CE Expands Rudd Equipment’s Territory

Rudd Volvo TerritoryVolvo CE

Volvo CE, Hitachi and Link-Belt dealer Rudd Equipment Company has expanded its territory as an exclusive Volvo CE dealer by absorbing the state of Iowa.

Brought about through an asset purchase of Volvo CE inventory from three former Housby Heavy Equipment locations in Iowa, Rudd Equipment Company now has 16 total locations in eight states. The three new locations will most of Iowa and one Illinois county.

