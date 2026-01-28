Equipment Rental Company EquipmentShare Officially Goes Public on NASDAQ

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 28, 2026
EquipmentShare co-founders and brothers Jabbok and Willy Schlacks ring the NASDAQ stock exchange's opening bell January 23.
EquipmentShare co-founders and brothers Jabbok and Willy Schlacks ring the NASDAQ stock exchange's opening bell January 23.
EquipmentShare

Just over a month after filing for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, equipment rental company EquipmentShare has officially gone public.

EquipmentShare’s Class A common stock began trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol EQPT on January 23, offering investors 30.5 million shares at an initial price of $24.50 each.

The company joins the ranks of equipment rental powerhouses United Rentals, Herc Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals in going public.

Known for its proprietary T3 fleet management system that integrates with its rentals and its digital-first business model, EquipmentShare filed for the IPO on December 9. The filing offered a detailed overview of the company's performance over the last several years and a pitch for its plans for expansion in the construction market.

A statement within the initial filing from EquipmentShare co-founders Jabbok and Willy Schlacks illustrates how they see capital raised from the IPO fueling growth:

“We see a clear path to expand our footprint to 700 rental locations, broaden our adoption of our technology and jobsite solutions and position EquipmentShare to capture opportunity from $7 trillion of U.S. projects in the pipeline today.”

A major selling point for the IPO was EquipmentShare's revenue growth. Since opening its first location in 2015, the company has reported consistent year-over-year revenue growth, culminating in a 47% increase to $3.8 billion for EquipmentShare's 2024 fiscal year.

A notable portion of that $3.8 billion in 2024 total revenue came from equipment sales, which rose 91% year-over-year to $1.7 billion. At the same time, equipment rental revenue rose 24% to $1.9 billion that year.

Related Stories
A First Equipment Company-branded machine on a jobsite.
Dealers
Turner Construction Enters Rental Business with First Equipment Company
Former Caterpillar CEO and board member James Umpleby (left) and current CEO Joseph Creed
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Caterpillar CEO Named Chairman of the Board; Umpleby to Retire
The groundbreaking of Develon's new Real Operations Center.
Dealers
Develon Opens New, Upgraded Arizona Training Center
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Partner Insights
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
John Deere new generation 210 P-Tier excavator
Excavators
Deere Completely Redesigns Midsize P-Tier Excavators, Packing Them With Tech
Redesigned from the ground up, the new 210, 230 and 260 deliver more power, bigger cabs, E-H controls and standard 2D grade control.
Volvo's new short-swing ECR255 gets a 7% increase in lift capacity over its predecessor.
Excavators
Volvo’s New ECR255 Excavator: Short Swing, More Power for Tight Spaces
Deere 17 26 P Tier Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Deere Redesigns 17 & 26 P-Tier Mini Excavators
Sherpa Log Grapple
Compact Utility Loaders
A Sherpa – on Tracks! Z40T, Z50T Stand-on Mini Track Loaders Unveiled
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All