A majority of contractors responding to a recent Equipment World online readers' poll are planning to buy at least one piece of construction equipment in 2026, with some planning to purchase at least 10 by year’s end.

Among the 85 contractors who responded to the poll, 78% indicated they would purchase at least one machine in 2026.

The poll also revealed among responding contractors:

47% plan to purchase one to three machines,

9% will purchase four to six,

7% will purchase seven to nine,

14% have plans to purchase 10 or more this year,

22% have no plans to purchase any compact or heavy construction equipment this year.

In all, the online poll on equipmentworld.com generated 147 responses, including dealers and manufacturers, from January 14 to 31. It asked readers how many machines — focusing on compact and heavy construction equipment — they plan to purchase in 2026.

Among factors contractors listed as impacting their decision, price and affordability were constant themes among those buying at least one machine this year. Others pointed to a growing workload, a strong economy and wanting to replace old machines to avoid breakdowns.

Contractors with no equipment purchase plans for 2026 cited a mix of reasons, including an uncertain economy and having already purchased enough equipment in 2025.

Equipment World asked readers that same question last year about 2025 equipment purchases. In that poll, 26% had no plans to purchase a machine, and 51% planned to purchase one to three machines.

