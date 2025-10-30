Trimble Adds Earthworks Grade Control for Select Scrapers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 30, 2025
Trimble Towed Scraper 17
Trimble

Trimble has expanded its Earthworks Grade Control Platform to select towed and Cat's self-propelled wheeled tractor scrapers, allowing contractors to move dirt faster on mass earthmoving projects — and without stakes.

Operators can use the platform for cutting and loading, hauling and dumping, and spreading material evenly to grade. More accurate cuts and fills eliminate rework and the need for extra dozer or grader work, increasing efficiency on highway construction, large site prep, mining reclamation and other bulk earthmoving projects where accuracy, repeatability and productivity directly affect profitability. 

It also simplifies operator training, with the entire equipment fleet now using the Trimble Earthworks platform. Trimble calls the Android-based application “intuitive and easy-to-learn.”

[Watch: Massive Dirt Movers: Deere’s New Pull-Type Scrapers Revealed]

Trimble Towed Scraper 50TrimbleUsing the in-cab monitor, scraper operators can now view real-time blade position and control relative to a design surface, monitor avoidance zones and collect as-built data as the machine cuts to grade to see where dirt is being moved on site. Knowing how much to cut or fill at every stage helps move large volumes of dirt quickly and efficiently over medium- to long-haul distances. It also eliminates the need for manual grade checks or cycle counts.

Design swap functionality, available for Cat self-propelled wheeled tractor scrapers, allows the operator to toggle between cut and fill designs with the push of a button — without stopping the machine. This eliminates downtime, avoids haul road interruptions, and supports the nonstop, repetitive nature of scraper work, boosting efficiency, Trimble says.

Trimble Earthworks for towed and self-propelled scrapers is available on select models now through the Sitech and Trimble Technology Outlets. It integrates with Trimble Business Center, WorksManager and Siteworks Positioning Systems.

