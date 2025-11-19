Terex Launches TRX Telescopic Bucket Trucks with Lighter Booms, More Payload

The largest in the lineup, the TRX55, offers a working height of almost 60 feet.
Equipment World

Attendees at this year’s Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, were greeted by four new telescopic bucket trucks that make up Terex’s TRX series: the TRX41, TRX48, TRX52 and TRX55.

Designed for trouble truck and distribution work, the booms – mountable on Class 5 and 6 chassis – deliver a greater lifting and payload capacity without requiring a commercial driver’s license.

The new lineup offers working heights from 46 to 60 feet and booms several hundred pounds lighter than previous, comparable Terex models, allowing for payload capacities up to 6,000 pounds on certain chassis and configurations. All four trucks also carry a material handling capacity up to 1,000 pounds.

The Terex TRX52The Terex TRX52Equipment World

The models support up to 500 pounds on the platform with optional configurations available and feature parts commonality across the TRX series.

Boom strength, stability and insulation have been improved with the addition of rectangular, bi-axial epoxy resin filament wound fiberglass, the company says. The trucks also get full-pressure hydraulic controls and a four-function single stick controller.

Terex TRX41 Telescopic Bucket Truck Quick Specs

  • Working height: 46.3 feet
  • Bottom of platform: 41.3 feet
  • Horizontal reach: 30.2 feet
  • Platform capacity: 500 pounds

Terex TRX48 Telescopic Bucket Truck Quick Specs

  • Working height: 52.6 feet
  • Bottom of platform: 47.6 feet
  • Horizontal reach: 30.2 feet
  • Platform capacity: 500 pounds

Terex TRX52 Telescopic Bucket Truck Quick Specs

  • Working height: 56.5 feet
  • Bottom of platform: 51.5 feet
  • Horizontal reach: 30.8 feet
  • Platform capacity: 500 pounds

Terex TRX55 Telescopic Bucket Truck Quick Specs

  • Working height: 59.6 feet
  • Bottom of platform: 54.6 feet
  • Horizontal reach: 33.6 feet
  • Platform capacity: 500 pounds
