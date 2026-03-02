John Deere is rolling out new SmartGrade motor graders at ConExpo 2026.

The motor graders are outfitted with new automation features, displays and updated cabs for these P-Tier models: 620, 622, 670, 672, 770, 722, 870 and 872.

Operators can upgrade their grade control with either Topcon or Leica Geosystems, according to Deere, and they will operate SmartGrade and move between 2D and 3D solutions through the G5 10.1-inch touchscreen display.

Deere’s P-Tier motor graders will also support 2D or 3D solutions outside the center saddle position. Operators and dealers can troubleshoot on the new models through wireless data transfer and Remote Display Access integration with the John Deere Operations Center.

In addition to standard blade flip, auto articulation and machine presets, the new P-Tier models get a boost in performance and productivity with the new cutting edge-wear automation features. With this addition, operators can set the blade on a level surface to achieve a baseline, then validate the cutting-edge wear at any point to adjust and avoid excessive wear or plan time to replace the edges.

The new P-Tier tech packages will also bring intelligent blade control automation to aid operators in maintaining a level blade and SmartSaddle automation to put the blade in the optimum saddle position with one button press. Deere has also updated the cross-slope tech to include target and joystick modes to allow operators to adjust to their specific jobsites.

The new features are in addition to the machine damage-avoidance and auto-pass features already included with the new P-Tier models.

Heading into the cab, Deere made several upgrades with new P-Tier motor graders lineup, including the following:

Improved seat with adjustable armrests and optional heating and ventilation.

Next-gen 8-inch touchscreen primary display.

Simplified six-wheel drive controls.

Centralized switches.

Deere will also offer an optional Advanced Vision System and Advanced Vision System with Dual Front Alley Cam on the new models, which will improve operator visibility and boost situational awareness.

John Deere and Wirtgen Group will debut 24 new machines at ConExpo 2026 March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Attendees can find John Deere and the Wirtgen Group in the following locations: