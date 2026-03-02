Deere Unveils SmartGrade Motor Graders with New Automation Features

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 2, 2026
The next-gen P-Tier motor graders get several automation upgrades.
The next-gen P-Tier motor graders get several automation upgrades.
John Deere

John Deere is rolling out new SmartGrade motor graders at ConExpo 2026.

The motor graders are outfitted with new automation features, displays and updated cabs for these P-Tier models: 620, 622, 670, 672, 770, 722, 870 and 872.

Operators can upgrade their grade control with either Topcon or Leica Geosystems, according to Deere, and they will operate SmartGrade and move between 2D and 3D solutions through the G5 10.1-inch touchscreen display.

Deere’s P-Tier motor graders will also support 2D or 3D solutions outside the center saddle position. Operators and dealers can troubleshoot on the new models through wireless data transfer and Remote Display Access integration with the John Deere Operations Center.

In addition to standard blade flip, auto articulation and machine presets, the new P-Tier models get a boost in performance and productivity with the new cutting edge-wear automation features. With this addition, operators can set the blade on a level surface to achieve a baseline, then validate the cutting-edge wear at any point to adjust and avoid excessive wear or plan time to replace the edges.

The new P-Tier tech packages will also bring intelligent blade control automation to aid operators in maintaining a level blade and SmartSaddle automation to put the blade in the optimum saddle position with one button press. Deere has also updated the cross-slope tech to include target and joystick modes to allow operators to adjust to their specific jobsites.

The new features are in addition to the machine damage-avoidance and auto-pass features already included with the new P-Tier models.

Heading into the cab, Deere made several upgrades with new P-Tier motor graders lineup, including the following:

  • Improved seat with adjustable armrests and optional heating and ventilation.
  • Next-gen 8-inch touchscreen primary display.
  • Simplified six-wheel drive controls.
  • Centralized switches.

Deere will also offer an optional Advanced Vision System and Advanced Vision System with Dual Front Alley Cam on the new models, which will improve operator visibility and boost situational awareness.

John Deere and Wirtgen Group will debut 24 new machines at ConExpo 2026 March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Attendees can find John Deere and the Wirtgen Group in the following locations:

  • Silver Lot – Booth SV2415: 70,000 square feet of outdoor exhibit space displaying the latest machines, technologies and application experiences from John Deere and Wirtgen Group.
  • West Hall – Booth W40442: 10,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space focused on John Deere Power Systems and E-Power solutions.
Related Stories
Cat 140 Joy Cm20250124 4aae4 B7248
Graders/Scrapers
Caterpillar Adds Joystick Option for Next-Generation 140 Motor Grader
Jcb A Vmt 430 130
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2025: Motor Graders, Rollers, and More
Cat 140 Lvr Motor Grader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders of 2024 - 2025
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Link-Belt's new 245 X4S
Excavators
Link-Belt Rolls Out New Tight-Tailswing 245 X4S Excavator at ConExpo
The 27-metric-ton model's 160-horsepower engine does not require a diesel particulate filter and has four work modes to match the task.
Cat's first compact utility loader, the TUL100
Compact Utility Loaders
Caterpillar Enters Compact Utility Loader Market with TUL100
Deere 20 Ton Thumb
Excavators
Closer Look: Deere’s New 210, 230, 260 P-Tier Excavators Packed with Smart Tech
2027 Ram Power Wagon Cummins Turbo Diesel
Pickups
2027 Ram Power Wagon Adds Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Option
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All