John Deere, Wirtgen Group to Launch 24 New Machines at ConExpo 2026

Jan 7, 2026
Rendering of the combined John Deere and Wirtgen Group booth at ConExpo 2026.
Rendering of the combined John Deere and Wirtgen Group booth at ConExpo 2026.
John Deere

Across 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, John Deere and Wirtgen Group will debut 24 new machines, showcase new digital solutions, host live demonstrations and offer interactive customer experiences.

Attendees can find John Deere or the Wirtgen Group in the following locations:

  • Silver Lot – Booth SV2415: 70,000 square feet of outdoor exhibit space displaying the latest machines, technologies and application experiences from John Deere and Wirtgen Group.
  • West Hall – Booth W40442: 10,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space focused on John Deere Power Systems and E-Power solutions.

A dedicated innovation center, located in the middle of the outdoor booth, will focus on new technology solutions, including:

  • John Deere Operations Center: A jobsite-centric tool that serves as a digital hub for machine and work data, featured on the first floor of the innovation center.
  • Aftermarket digital solutions: Tools aimed at supporting parts and service, highlighted on the second floor.

Approximately 15,000 square feet of the outdoor booth will also be dedicated to live product demonstrations.

While Deere and Wirtgen Group are keeping the wraps on exactly what machines are set to debut, here’s what we know so far:

  • 24 market launches, including 18 world premieres of brand-new equipment from John Deere and 6 market debuts from the Wirtgen Group.
  • 25 technology-packed machines, including 11 John Deere machines that feature SmartGrade control, SmartWeigh, or SmartDetect functionality, and 14 Wirtgen Group machines equipped with the latest technologies such as Wirtgen Performance Tracker, AutoPilot 2.0, Smart Level Pro, Smart Pave, Smart Compact Pro and Spective Connect.
  • 7 electric and hybrid-electric machines.

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here.

Educational Opportunities

New this year, John Deere and the Wirtgen Group will also participate as a presenting sponsor of ConExpo’s Shop Talks and Walks, a workshop featuring a panel discussion and hands-on learning sessions focused on key aspects of machine maintenance. Participants will learn how to perform a quality daily walkaround through an interactive simulation and practice gathering critical service information, such as fluid analysis and machine health insights, using their own devices.

Additionally, on Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m., Jahmy Hindman, senior vice president and chief technology officer at John Deere, will deliver the opening keynote at the Ground Breakers Stage - “Never Idle: Tech Made Easy and Grounded in Purpose.” Hindman will be joined by Maryanne Graves, manager, product management, and Jonny Spendlove, manager, precision construction, to spotlight the role technology plays in addressing persistent challenges within the construction industry, emphasizing the integration of automation, data, and AI to enhance productivity, labor efficiency, and operational uptime. 

Lastly, for those exploring educational opportunities, John Deere is hosting a session that will feature Preston Moore, manager, power systems, batteries and charging solutions at John Deere Power Systems, on Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. titled “The Missing Link: Charging Infrastructure and BEV Adoption at the Edge of the Grid”. In addition, David Veasy, senior product manager for autonomy at John Deere, will participate in a panel discussion titled “The Autonomous Shift: Innovations and Impacts in Quarry Operations” on Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m.

ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest trade show, takes place from March 3-7 in Las Vegas.

