Pictured from left: Thomas Hansen, Topcon Positioning Systems Vice President, Global OEM; Jan Rotard, Vemcon GmbH CEO; Dr. Holger Quast, Vemcon GmbH COO, CFO; and Karsten Dietrich, Topcon Senior Director, OEM EMEA.
Topcon has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vemcon GmbH, a Germany-based company specializing in smart excavator attachments and 2D assistance systems.

The partners aim to "expand the availability of advanced excavator technology solutions" across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with the opportunity to enter additional markets in the future.

Vemcon brings expertise in manufacturer-agnostic 2D assistance systems that work with smart attachments, while Topcon will provide its advanced 3D machine control technology and global GNSS network. Integrating technologies will allow for a seamless, fully compatible upgrade path from Vemcon’s 2D solutions to Topcon’s 3D systems.

“Strategic cooperation with Vemcon will allow us to provide contractors with a more comprehensive excavator technology solution,” said Murray Lodge, executive vice president at Topcon. “By integrating our technologies, we will be able to offer customers a clear advancement path from 2D to 3D systems while maintaining their existing investment in smart attachments.”

Jan Rotard, CEO of Vemcon, said, “With Vemcon’s 2D system already installed, upgrading to Topcon’s 3D control is fast and cost-effective — the sensors are there, the machine is calibrated. This allows contractors to scale their digital capabilities step by step, project by project, without locking themselves in.”

“Our platform combines tool recognition, quick coupler control, and assistance features like 2D and scale — and it’s 3D-ready by design,” said Dr. Holger Quast, COO of Vemcon. “Together with Topcon, we offer OEMs a smart, modular control stack that makes integration easy and opens the door to MiC 4.0.”

Data integration between the two companies’ systems also offers the potential for future development of cloud-based solutions, providing contractors with enhanced insights into machine performance and project progress.

