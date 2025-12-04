Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used motor grader sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch auction price and market trend reports.

New motor grader sales slipped year-over-year in the United States, with 808 financed units sold from November 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025 – a 6.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data.

Used motor grader sales also continued their downturn, with 1,075 units sold, down from 1,267 the previous year, a 15.2% drop.

Cat maintained its stronghold as the market leader, accounting for 60.8% of all new financed motor graders sold and 47.3% of all used financed models sold during the period. In total, Cat sold 243 more motor graders than its next closest competitor, Deere, and 466 more units than third-place Komatsu in new financed motor grader sales from November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025.

At the date we examined the data, the top-selling new models were:

Model Horsepower Operating Weight Blade Width Units Sold Cat 140 248 42,542 lb. 12 ft. 141 Deere 772G 275 46,044 lb. 12 ft. 91 Cat 150 AWD 200 43,950 lb. 12 ft. 87 Deere 672G 255 44,613 lb. 12 ft. 86 Cat 140 AWD 179 (JOY)/250 (LVR) 42,647 lb. (JOY)/44,613 lb. (LVR) 12 ft. 81

Cat released upgraded versions of its top-selling motor grader in 2025, debuting the 140 JOY at Bauma and the 140 LVR at Public Works Expo. While the cab and controls differ, the bulk of the machine's features remain the same. The new motor graders get a choice of drive systems, improved visibility and loads of added technology. To get an in-depth look at the next-generation machine, check out our interview below with Caterpillar product specialist Eric Kohout:

The top-selling used models were:

Deere 772G: 90 Units Deere 672G: 77 Units Cat 140 M3: 62 Units Cat 140 M3 AWD: 40 Units Cat 140H: 39 Units

Texas led the country in new financed motor grader sales, with 165 units sold. Buyers were also active in Oklahoma, with 57 machines sold, and Florida, with 56.

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again topped the charts with 249 units financed during the period. California came in second with 48 units, and Arizona in third with 46.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information from each state comes in.

Used Motor Grader Market

While used motor grader prices have eased from their January 2025 peak, they remain elevated compared to the previous five years, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used motor grader was $230,146 in January 2025, compared to $221,312 by September 2025. The average age of used motor graders remained relatively flat, around 9.5 years, from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. The average age and price were calculated from 58,477 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the period.

EquipmentWatch

Over the last 12 months, prices for used motor graders saw the most significant jumps in September 2024 (4.1%) and January 2025 (3.3%).

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Motor Grader Auction Sales in the U.S.

When examining the top 20 motor graders sold for the 12-month period of November 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025, in terms of auction price, Cat took 15 of the top 20 price spots. Deere accounted for the remaining five spots on the list.

Make/Model Year(s) Units Sold Hours Price Cat 14M3 2019 1 7,527 $220,000 Cat 140 2020 6 812 - 3,104 $207,500 - $235,000 Cat 140 GC 2021 1 200 $215,000 Cat 140 M3 2019 4 3,070 - 4,090 $292,600 - $303,600 Cat 150 2020 - 2021 2 4,825 - 5,049 $195,000 - $200,000 Cat 160 2021 1 3,412 $237,000 Deere 622G 2019 1 2,435 $218,900 Deere 670GP 2023 1 Unused $288,994 Deere 672G 2023 1 68 $330,000 Deere 772GP 2022 1 953 $355,000 Deere 872GP 2024 1 1,464 $660,000

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a motor grader during this time was $660,000 for a Deere 872GP with 68 hours at a Royal Auction Group sale in Lubbock, Texas, on August 20, 2025.

EquipmentWatch does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent of Equipment World.